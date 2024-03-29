The Top Trends From New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022

Out of all the fashion weeks, New York’s is arguably the most innovative—a breeding ground for new designers, new trends and even new faces. Of course, signature American brands like Michael Kors, Proenza Schouler and Tory Burch had their moment in the spotlight, with structured pieces that appropriately reflected each brand’s longevity. But unlike the exclusivity of heritage shows in Paris or Italy, New York’s fashion celebration has slowly but surely become more accessible. And following suit, this season’s top New York Fashion Week trends are bold, but surprisingly wearable.

This week, the city was teeming with young TikTok influencers eager to get a street style photo before looking wide-eyed at presentations by smaller designers. Spring Studios hosted a series of intimate but open talks in partnership with AfterPay featuring the designers behind brands like Rodarte and Eckhaus Latta, the rooms full of guests and students eager to learn about the brand’s stories even if they weren’t able to snag an invite to the actual runway shows.

More from StyleCaster

New York celebrates innovation through experimentation and rewards those who are able to stand out. So, it comes as no surprise then that this season’s biggest New York Fashion Week trends lacked subtlety. Feathered sleeves, head-to-toe saturated brights and glitzy sequins dominated the runways.

Bronx and Banco/iMaxTree.

Glitter and plumes were to be expected from major partywear players like Bronx and Banco and The Blonds, but it was surprising to see such trendy feather detailing make its way into the likes of Brandon Maxwell’s collection. Even the more traditional pieces—like trench coats and maxi skirts—were stitched with the heightened drama of heavy leather and floral fabric.

Based on the influx of color and mismatched patterns in NYFW street style shots, it seems as if designers are playing a game of improv with the consumer, where the golden rule is “yes, and.”

The “and” will most likely be fulfilled by many a new designer making their debut on the official NYFW schedule. Naturally-shed horse hair tassels framed the pieces at Melke (one of our designers to watch in 2022), toxic masculinity was challenged via a genderless presentation by Tanner Fletcher, and Interior bared it all with completely sheer dresses on models lounging throughout The Waverly Inn as if out for a night with friends.

American brands are eager to nurture a symbiotic relationship with the fashion crowd that’s looking to make a statement, and while each trend from NYFW is over-the-top, they are individually quite wearable.

Warmer days and office commutes loom ahead with an opportunity for newfound self-expression. Below, six trends from New York Fashion Week that are sure to help you make your (head-turning) mark.

Sequins

Bronx and Banco; Carolina Herrera; Altuzarra; iMaxTree.

Sparkly dresses are no longer just for special occasions. Sequins, glitter and shine were commonplace on the runway. While Bronx and Banco stuck with party attire, Carolina Herrera incorporated the glitzy detailing onto turtlenecks for everyday wear. Altuzarra maximized the look with large paillettes (seen above on Gigi Hadid).

Sheers

Eckhaus Latta; Kim Shui; Christian Siriano; iMaxTree.

Sheer dresses, skirts and sleeves were amongst some of the season’s standout pieces. While they may be impractical to wear in real life, they provide a great opportunity to play up layering. Eckhaus Latta and Kim Shui took a sparkly, colorful approach to the trend, while Christian Siriano simplified it with sheer off-the-shoulder sleeves paired with classic black trousers.

Bright Monochrome

Christian Siriano; Bibhu Mohapatra; Gabriela Hearst; iMaxTree.

It feels like we’ve been circling back on workwear for the past year as the return-to-office movement continues to be postponed. But when we do go back? We’re making statements. The bright monochrome suits, blouses and skirt sets from designers like Gabriela Hearst are way too fun to be confined to a desk. Colorful tailored pieces are incredibly versatile, and can be worn for something as simple as a grocery store run or as special as a wedding. While saturated brights from head to toe is the look, you can always break up separates to ease your way in.

Maxi Skirts

Bevza; Altuzarra; Peter Do/iMaxTree.

With extreme fashion comes extreme hemlines. It doesn’t matter if you go long with a maxi skirt or opt for a barely-there micro-mini, as long as you’re picking one side of the hemline battlefield to stand on. The midi skirt was officially declared irrelevant when Altuzarra sent floor-sweeping maxis down the runway, and while I love a good micro-mini, the maxi skirt is certainly more dramatic. Still, Peter Do and Bevza showed how the skirts can be paired down for everyday wear with a simple blouse or long-sleeved top.

Feathers

Bronx and Banco; Christian Cowan; Lisa Von Tang; iMaxTree.

Feather details started to flock together last season with feminine cuffs and soft placements. This season, feathers were elevated to be the main focus of many a garment, with billowing hemlines and bird-like silhouettes often more edged-up than in years past, during which a traditionally sweet approaches to plumes was favored. The soft texture of the feathers moved beautifully on the runway at Bronx and Banco, Christian Cowan, Lisa Von Tang and more, and gave the garments a heightened personality of their own.

Trench Coats

FromWhere; Gabriela Hearst; Jason Wu; iMaxTree.

While the classic Burberry trench coat kept its iconic plaid on the inside lining, New York’s take on the trench lays it all on the outside. Soft white, grungy leather and colorful silk were just a few of the many iterations of trench coats featured this season. Gabriela Hearst and Jason Wu both opted for dark florals, making the spring staple a great get for your fall/winter 2022 transitional wardrobe.

StyleCaster newsletter

Best of StyleCaster