These Are the Top Trending Recipes of 2023, According to Google

See what dishes people searched for this year.

Getty Images

With just days left in the year, Google has released its annual year in search data, which analyzes the millions of search queries users made throughout the year. The list is broken down into several categories, including actors, books, and recipes. According to Google, the data shows the top trending searches in the United States, which means the “trending” queries are the searches that had a high spike in traffic over a sustained period in 2023, as compared to 2022.



When it comes to what people were interested in cooking this year, one thing is abundantly clear: TikTok is an endless source of new and exciting recipes, such as lasagna soup and Brazilian lemonade. Curious to see what dishes made the cut for the top trending recipes of 2023? Keep reading for more!



Related: Here Are the 10 Most Popular TikTok Recipes of 2022—Did Your Favorite Make the List?

Grimace Shake

As fast-food fans know, this bright purple drink is a berry-flavored milkshake sold at McDonald's restaurants in the United States during the summer of 2023. The Grimace shake celebrated the 52nd birthday of Grimace—the purple milkshake-loving character from McDonaldland. While some TikTok users simply sampled the bright drink, others took part in a humorous trend that seemed to imply the drink would make you ill, using the shake as blood. The trend went viral enough to land the top spot on this list.

Lasagna Soup

This TikTok creation has “soup” in the name, but creator @dannylovespasta has billed it as a deconstructed lasagna. “My way of making it is more like a thick stew, it's just so comforting that way,” he explained in a TikTok clip. As you may have guessed, the viral recipe is made with ingredients such as lasagna noodles, Parmesan cheese, and ground beef.

Chicken Cobbler

Coming in at No. 3 is this viral recipe, which can be cooked in one pan. If you’re not familiar with chicken cobbler, think of it as a cross between chicken pot pie and a savory cobbler. The comforting dish that had a moment on TikTok is easy to put together, and is made with ingredients such as Red Lobster biscuits, shredded rotisserie chicken, and a bag of frozen mixed vegetables.

Black Cake

As the name of this dessert implies, it’s a black cake that’s popular in the Caribbean. It’s typically made with allspice, and plenty of rum, and can also include ingredients such as molasses or dark brown sugar, red wine, and several different varieties of dried fruit. It’s also worth mentioning that there’s a television show called Black Cake, which may have contributed to why so many people Googled that term in 2023.

Related: 25 Easy Cold Weather Recipes to Make This Winter That’ll Fight Frigid Temps

Pumptini

If you’ve ever tuned into an episode of the hit Bravo show, Vanderpump Rules, you’ve likely heard someone order a Pumptini. The cocktail, which is a take on a martini, is made with vodka, grapefruit juice, and orange liqueur. While it used to be served at reality TV star Lisa Vanderpump’s PUMP restaurant, that establishment has since closed. Luckily, it’s easy to find a Pumptini recipe. If you’d rather enjoy a classic martini, we have a recipe for that too!

Hugo Spritz

Billed the “cocktail of the summer,” the Hugo spritz succeeded the Aperol spritz as the spritz of the moment. It’s made with elderflower liqueur, prosecco, soda water, and mint leaves. Lighter than an Aperol spritz, a Hugo spritz is ideal for those who want something that’s bright, slightly sweet, and full of flavor.

Cowboy Butter

If 2022 was the year of cowboy caviar, 2023 was the year of cowboy butter. The trendy condiment that was spotted all over TikTok is basically butter that’s been mixed with herbs and spices. You’ll typically find ingredients such as lemon zest, paprika, and Dijon mustard, but feel free to customize this compound butter to your liking, if you prefer. Not a cowboy butter fan? Take a peek at other compound butter recipes you can make in minutes.

Coronation Quiche

As royal watchers may know, this recipe was chosen by King Charles III and Queen Camilla as the signature dish of their coronation celebrations in May 2023. According to the royal family’s website, this celebratory creation has a delicate crust, and is an egg dish made with spinach, fava beans, and fresh tarragon. If you’re on the hunt for more quiche inspiration, check out our roundup of quiche tips directly from professional chefs.



Related: 17 Smoked Salmon Recipes That Are Packed With Flavor

Brazilian Lemonade

Brazilian lemonade has trended on TikTok in the past, but really had its moment in the spotlight during the warmer months of 2023. While the South American drink is called lemonade, it often uses limes instead of lemons. The juice from the tart green fruits is blended together with water, sugar, sweetened condensed milk, and ice to create a sweet yet tart refreshing drink that can be made in minutes. If you don’t have limes on hand, you can use lemons and make a glass of creamy lemonade instead!

Cottage Cheese Ice Cream

If there was one food that reigned supreme on TikTok in 2023, it was cottage cheese. The staple of the 1980s made quite the comeback this year, and was used to make everything from cheesecake to protein-rich dips. As TikTok-ers so boldly demonstrated, cottage cheese could also be used to make a healthier version of ice cream when blended together with fruit, chocolate chips, and other popular mix-ins.



For more Real Simple news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Real Simple.