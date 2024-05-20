On Top Of The Town - Reborn City Club Aims For Elevated Dining, Service, Events - With A Personal Touch

One thing has stayed the same during the 40 years that the City Club of Greenville has reigned at the top of One Liberty Square in Downtown Greenville.

The view.

“The best thing didn’t change,” says General Manager Kiirsti Heon.

Kiirsti Heon became General Manager of the City Club of Greenville, formerly the Commerce Club, in January.

The awe-inspiring, 360-degree, 17th-floor vista of Downtown and the Blue Ridge Mountains serves as a backdrop for weddings, parties, board meetings, conferences, cocktails, intimate dinners, business lunches, breakfast – even impromptu workspaces.

“We are a microcosm of the community. We want members to use the club for whatever they want,” says Heon, who started her job at the private club in January after moving to Greenville from California three years ago.

“We host meetings for two people and weddings for more than 250. I want events every single day while the a la carte dining is rocking.”

Founded in 1984 as the Commerce Club by businesspeople for business and community leaders, the club has changed ownership, management, staff, décor and clientele.

Then-owner Club Corp. closed the business in 2021. BNG purchased it and announced the new name in August. The grand reopening was in January.

BNG, comprised of Sean Laney, Jim Coyne and Tim Jarrett, owns five clubs: in Orange County, California; Tampa, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Charleston; and Greenville.

“They put $2.5 million into this project, and they don't own the property,” Heon says. “That says a lot about their trust and what they want to do for Greenville.”

The goal is to offer activities and spaces to members with a variety of interests and needs.

“It's a fine line. If you think about the club as a whole, we want to honor tradition and honor our founding members. But if we don't grow and adapt, we're going to die off,” Heon says.

Events might be geared to people interested in finance or real estate; a speaker series is designed for women; the Young Execs Committee will host a VIP evening at a Greenville Triumph soccer match; Cocktails for a Cause recently raised $10,000 for charity.

Other nights feature networking, live music, trivia, cooking classes, or wine tastings.

“Are we a business club? Absolutely. But more and more people are participating for the social aspect and to meet friends. They feel grounded to the community because of their relationships here,” Heon says. “When you make those organic personal connections, hopefully, your business connections grow, too.”

The refurbished and modernized club has two dining rooms, a lounge, areas where two or three people can work all day, and three large ballrooms that can be configured as six smaller ones. Parking is free.

Membership is not necessary to book a private event. Members may also bring guests. The club has about 500 members and would like to attract 1,000 more, Heon says.

Management is trying to connect with golf clubs that would offer discounted rates. And the club recently partnered with a bicycle taxi service in the hope of pairing dinner, transportation, and a show at the Peace Center, she says.

“We need people to know that we exist. A lot of people think the Commerce Club closed completely,” she says. “We have amazing ballrooms and event spaces, literally in the sky. People get up here, and they're blown away. I had that feeling.”

Addison Stone, who was the executive sous-chef at Coral Greenville, has joined the City Club as Executive Chef.

“We have an incredible chef. He's uber-talented and super creative. We need to be better than any restaurant out here. And I'm trying to make sure that the service matches that. I've been doing food and beverage my entire career. Amazing service is going to beat out amazing food every day,” Heon says.

Service at a private club is different, she says.

“If you go somewhere else, are they going to remember your name? Are they going to ask about your dog? That's what we're trying to create here. We have 500 bosses,” she says.

Heon says the goal is to offer the same level of personal service to businesses.

“Greenville has amazing restaurants, but it's difficult to find space – especially last-minute – for a group of 20 or more,” she says.

“Our members call and say, ‘I'm trying to wine and dine 14 clients. Can we be there in 30 minutes?' We'll set up a banquet space and give them the best experience ever,” she says. “I have members who come for lunch, and it becomes a business meeting, so they need a private space. We can do that. This is their club.”

Private clubs were allowed to stay open as COVID-19 changed many businesses – and Heon’s life, too.

“I was born and raised in Northern California, between San Francisco and Sacramento. I went to school for kinesiology and was bored out of my mind. So, I went to culinary school, then never became a chef,” she says.

But she says she fell in love with the industry, even after being laid off during the pandemic.

“The kids were out of school. They weren't seeing their friends. So, I sat my ex-husband down and said, 'I'm going to move and take the kids,'” Heon says. He declined. She searched for jobs, and The Reserve at Lake Keowee offered to move her across the country. Her ex-husband relented.

“I didn't even know the Upstate of South Carolina existed,” she says. “I lost both of my parents in my 20s, and it's made me who I am. Tomorrow's not promised, so take a chance.

“California is always there.”

Heon says that she and her children are thriving in Greenville. She moved from The Reserve to Table 301 catering, and now the City Club.

The lounge at the City Club of Greenville was refurbished and modernized, like the rest of the club, for its grand reopening in January.

And she’s dedicated to helping the club thrive for a new generation – and beyond.

“Our target member is under age 40, and it pains me because I’m going to be 40 this year,” she says. “We have a solid membership of people who are 60 and older. But if we don’t adapt, who will our members be in 20 years? That's the ultimate goal: to keep going for another 40 years.”

