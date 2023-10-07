Top tips on how to make a small kitchen look bigger

In an ideal world we would all have large roomy kitchens, but often our kitchens are smaller than we would like, but that doesn't mean they can’t look bigger. Plenty of small kitchen ideas can be used in how to make a small kitchen look bigger.

‘It’s always best to start from the drawing board when looking at ways to utilise small space,' says Carolina Hansson, Head of Design at Luxury Flooring and Furnishings. 'You may not be able to take on structural change to your walls and floors, but you can look to change its appearances to give the illusion of a larger room.'

Just because you have a small kitchen doesn't mean you can’t gain major style points and you don’t need to break the bank, there are plenty of small kitchen ideas on a budget, that will tackle any of your small kitchen problems.

‘When space (and budget) is at a premium, think about the essentials, ie storage, seating, hob etc… units which can be added to or replaced with bigger units are a clever option,' advises Mike Turley, technical director at Mereway Kitchens. 'Choose neutral base colours so you can ring the changes with accessories as and when you want to. Invest in the best quality, easy-to-care for furniture you can afford, with a work surface which can be replaced if necessary. Making good use of corners is a great way to maximise space.’