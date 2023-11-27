Top things to do in the garden in November, December | David Marshall

Temperatures, both night and day, will be dropping over the next couple of months. But there’s still a lot you can be doing in your home landscape and garden, making your outdoors both beautiful and enjoyable at this time of year.

Chrysanthemums are especially colorful choices for fall color. You can put them in the ground or grow them in pots to add quick splashes of color on porches and decks. It’s also time to plant pansies and violas to give color now through winter. Just give them full sun.

For companion plants, don’t overlook the colorful foliage of ornamental cabbage, kale, and mustard. Swiss chard, which can be seeded in the garden, is available in ornamental varieties which are both tasty and attractive in the garden.

Plant petunias and snap dragon

This is the best time of year to plant petunias. Again, give them as much sun as you can. They will flower now, usually slowing for the winter, and then be spectacular in spring. They are much more cold hardy than most people realize. Calibrachoa, sometimes called million bells, resemble miniature petunias and are grown similarly.

Both can be grown in pots and hanging baskets also. Among other cool-season flowers you will find in the nursery at this time of year are Nemesia, Diascia, Dianthus, snapdragon, sweet alyssum, and wallflower (Erysimum). This is also the time to seed larkspur, poppies, bachelor buttons, and sweet peas and to plant bulbs such as daffodil, narcissus, Spanish bluebell (Hyacinthoides hispanica), and snowflakes (Leucojum aestivum) for flowering in the spring.

Shrubs and trees

This is an excellent time of year to plant shrubs and trees. Just remember to water as it’s usually dry in the fall. Continue watering into the winter, as the new plants will have limited root systems still. But the good news is that you won’t have to water as frequently as you would during late spring or summer. And if you plant now, you, and your plants, will get a good jump on those who wait until spring to plant.

Think about adding trees that have good fall leaf color to your landscape. Consider crape myrtle, dogwood, Chinese pistachio, American hornbeam, Japanese maple, hickory, red maple, sweetgum, ginkgo, bald cypress, and black gum. Having some camellia shrubs in your yard will be a very rewarding experience as they flower during the late fall and winter.

So, visit the nurseries over the next several months to select new ones for your garden. Generally, camellias grow best in partially shaded locations where they can receive protection from the harsh, late afternoon summer sun.

Veggies and herbs

Plant cool-season herbs and vegetables such as arugula, cilantro, parsley, French sorrel, sage, thyme, beets, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, carrots, cauliflower, celery, Chinese cabbage, collards, kale, kohlrabi, mustard, bulbing onions, green onions, radishes, spinach, Swiss chard, turnips, bok choy, tatsoi, and mizuna.

Pick a spot that receives sun most of the day. If you don’t have that in the garden, consider large pots on a sunny deck or porch. Fertilize with a basic 10-10-10 or 20-20-20 fertilizer unless you have had a recent soil test that indicates more specific needs.

Fruit trees

December through February is the usual planting season for deciduous fruit and nut trees and vines. Figs, persimmons, blueberries, peaches, nectarines, plums, and muscadine grapes are among the possibilities.

If you have recently planted citrus fruits, be prepared to protect young trees, at least the trunks, if we have hard freezes. You can protect the trunk of a tree, even in a hard freeze, by packing a thick layer of hay or pine straw tightly against the trunk. It’s even better if you can wrap the pine straw layer with plastic.

Colorful containers

Make plans now for how you will protect tropical or cold-sensitive plants you’re growing in pots or even in the ground. Pots will need to be moved to a protected location during a hard freeze, and plants in the ground will require a good covering. We usually don’t have the hard freezes until around Christmas or into the new year, but you never know. Better to be making plans now for when the time arrives.

Lawns and mulching

If you’re troubled by weeds that take over your lawn early each spring, consider applying a pre-emergent herbicide for control of cool-season weeds now. Most of the February and March lawn weeds start their life cycle now in the fall. Lawn growth will slow now, but it’s still desirable to mow occasionally to keep fallen leaves from accumulating on the lawn and to cut back any weeds that may emerge. And when we go for long periods without rain, don’t forget to water. Yes, your lawn still needs water, even now.

If the night temperatures drop enough, it will help put a stop to the sod webworms that have been eating patches in lawns this fall. If your lawn looks so bad because of the damage already incurred, you may wish to lightly over-seed portions of your lawn with ryegrass for more green through the winter. Just remember that you will have to mow it through the winter, though, so you may decide to just overseed highly visible parts of the lawn.

As you’re removing pine needles and leaves from the lawn, you can use them as mulch in landscape beds or around trees. This is a good time of year to replenish mulches that may have grown thin through the summer. Pine straw and bark mulches are readily available at your nursery.

Holiday gifts and Christmas trees

If some of your shrubs are a little overgrown, it won’t hurt them if you do light pruning this time of year. However, remember that there won’t be much more growth this fall, so any bare areas you cause by over-pruning won’t fill in until next spring. Hold off on heavy or extreme pruning until late winter. And don’t prune spring bloomers like azaleas now or you will cut off next spring’s flowers.

In December the cut Christmas trees will be at the nursery. But don’t forget the possibility of a live Christmas tree too, something you can plant outdoors after the holidays. Or just plant it directly outdoors for an outdoor Christmas tree you can decorate annually. Some possible types include Chinese junipers, red cedar, Arizona cypress, Leyland cypress, ‘Nellie R. Stevens’ holly, and sand pine.

As you’re buying gifts this holiday season, consider something appropriate for the gardeners on your list. The possibilities are many, including plants, tools, gloves, bird feeders, bird baths, gardening books and calendars, or even just a gift certificate to their favorite nursery. And don’t forget the traditional holiday plants such as poinsettias and Christmas cactus.

David W. Marshall is a landscape consultant with Tallahassee Nurseries and an Extension Agent Emeritus with UF/IFAS Extension Leon County, an Equal Opportunity Institution. For gardening questions, email the extension office at AskAMasterGardener@ifas.ufl.edu.

