Top Five: Fun Science Experiments at Home

Summer vacation is the perfect break from the demands of school and all its math and science. A time to take it easy and soak up some rays on the beach or maybe enjoy more engaging activities like traveling and hiking. Whatever your preference, unfortunately every summer vacation comes with its fair share of rainy days. Not to worry, Built By Girls has got you covered.

The next time you find yourself bored on the couch or stuck inside due to some inclement weather, try your hand at one of these fun science experiments that anyone can do at home.

Instant Freeze - Our first experiment comes to us thanks to Mrs. B on TikTok who is a teacher in Charlotte North Carolina. This experiment deals with thermodynamics in a process known as nucleation which is defined as the first random formation of a distinct new phase. This easy at home experiment involves nothing more than a water bottle and a freezer and has a great easy to see result at the end that is fun for any age!

Fire Extinguisher - Who else would you trust to have fun with science than the Science Guy himself, Bill Nye. This easy and interactive experiment involves compressed air and can be done with basic materials found around your house. The experiment does involve having a lit candle so we recommend being safe while having your fun. Try it yourself and see how far you can get while still honing your aim on the flame!

BBG Top 5 Science Experiments at home list

Try Not to Spill - Need to stir that drink but don’t have any utensils - feel free to try this experiment if you’re brave enough. Courtesy of STEM teacher Steve Spangler who you may recognize from TV as Ellen’s Science Guy this experiment involves centripetal force not to be confused with centrifugal force. You may want to try this one in a room you do not care if it gets messy!

Can Implosion - Thanks to the Bearded Science Guy we can set up our own experiment at home to demonstrate atmospheric pressure. The scientific principles at work in this experiment are the same that were recently discussed when explaining the tragedy that befell the submarine touring the Titanic. This experiment involves simple household elements but also includes heating an aluminum can so make sure to be safe when trying for yourself!

Smoke in a Bottle - No rainy day science activity would be complete without one explaining the rain itself, so thanks to itztalgal, this experiment looks more like a magic trick. Only requiring a water bottle, rubbing alcohol and a little elbow grease this simple experiment demonstrates how water in the atmosphere can be made visible by changes in pressure and temperature.

