How this Top City program is engaging with interns to help promote Topeka and its culture

Young interns in Topeka will soon network to learn more about preparing to work in their desired career field.

The Top City Interns program, with the Greater Topeka Partnership is offering professional development with panel discussions, workshops, equipping interns with valuable skills and more.

Rhett Flood, executive director of Forge Young Talent and organizer of Top City Interns, said about 200 interns signed up for the program this year.

Interns with the Top City Interns program will have the opportunity to attend the Influential Leaders Panel as they focus on professional development.

"This Top City Interns program is really a tool designed for employers to utilize to better engage their interns while they're in town," Flood said. "And kind of how I distill it is while the employers are selling their company and their culture and the work they do, we are selling Topeka and our community culture and all the fun things to do."

Businesses help interns network

Flood called the effort a partnership.

"The more employers can encourage and engage their interns, the better shot we have at retaining them and making them community members and growing our workforce and our economy," he said.

Flood said employers that are a part of the program include small to large businesses. Large businesses include the state of Kansas, Mars, Target and Advisors Excel and small businesses as Squeegee Squad, Luxe Wellness Studio and more.

The Top City Interns program helps Topeka companies engage interns while they are in the community.

The Top City Interns program has taken place annually for seven years, and last year's effort saw record numbers.

"The most employers and the most interns that we've ever had," Flood said. "So, we're excited that we're getting close to replicating those numbers this year, which is a good sign for us that employers are seeing it as a benefit and their retention and recruiting efforts.

"So right now, we're at about 30 employers participating, but again, I can see that jumping to 35 to 40 within the next week or two."

Businesses who have hired interns are free to attend events and sign their interns up as well.

"What I always encourage is the interns that they're interested in, their employers aren't signed up, then have a conversation with them," Flood said. "And then it's best if employers are pushing those interns to explore the community and make connections. Because that's when people stay in Topeka is when they have a network and can envision themselves living and working and playing here."

What is the event schedule for the Top City Intern program?

Entertainment opportunities and insights into what Topeka has to offer will be available for the interns at a few events over June and July.

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 11: Influential Leaders Panel at Advisors Excel, 2950 S.W. McClure Road.

5:30-7 p.m. June 26: Career prep and soft skills circuit at TBD.

6 p.m. July 10: Party at Lake Shawnee with food trucks, music, kayaking, yard games and more.

5-7 p.m. July 23: Business Unwind at Townsite Plaza, 120 S.W. 6th Ave.

5-7 p.m. July 31: End-of-summer bash at Top City Golf, 350 N.E. US-24 highway.

Keishera Lately is the business reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. She can be reached at klately@cjonline.com. Follow her on Twitter @Lately_KT.

