These Are the Top Airlines in the World, According to a New Study

Qatar Airways also snagged the top spot for food and business class experience.

Qatar Airways is known for its service, high-end business class seat, and top-notch safety record, and now it’s been voted the best airline in the world for 2024.

The carrier received the accolade from AirlineRatings.com, which looked at major safety and government audits along with a dozen different criteria to determine its rankings, including fleet age, passenger reviews, safety rating, and innovation.

“In our objective analysis Qatar Airways came out number one in many key areas although it was a very close scoring for the top ten,” AirlineRatings.com Editor-in-Chief Geoffrey Thomas said in a statement. “The passenger reviews however scored Qatar Airways ahead of all airlines and its consistency and high standard of service delivery came through in the feedback.”

In addition to taking the top spot on the list, Qatar also won the award for best business class (a title it has held for five years in a row) and best catering.

The top ranking also comes as Qatar said it will outfit its entire fleet with SpaceX’s Starlink high-speed Wi-Fi within the next two years. The Wi-Fi will be complimentary and be installed on three of its Boeing 777-300 aircraft by the last quarter of 2024.

After Qatar, Korean Air came in as the second best premium airline in the world on the AirlineRatings.com list, followed by Cathay Pacific Airways, Air New Zealand, and Emirates to round out the top five. Air New Zealand also picked up the distinction of having the best economy class, while Singapore Airlines won best first class.

Hawaiian Airlines was the top-rated carrier in the United States, coming in at No. 18 on the list, followed by Alaska Airlines at No. 19. Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, and American Airlines rounded out the top 25, taking the No. 23, No. 24, and No. 25 spots, respectively.

Southwest Airlines didn’t make the top 25, but was recognized as being the best low-cost airline in the Americas.

Here is the full list of the top 25 premium airlines, according to AirlineRatings.com:

Qatar Airways Korean Air Cathay Pacific Airways Air New Zealand Emirates Air France/ KLM All Nippon Airways Etihad Airways Qantas Virgin Australia/Atlantic Vietnam Airlines Singapore Airlines EVA Air TAP Portugal JAL Finnair Hawaiian Alaska Airlines Lufthansa/Swiss Turkish Airlines IGA Group (British Airways & Iberia Air Canada Delta Air Lines United Airlines American Airlines

