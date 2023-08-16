Top 5 things to do this week in SW FL: BaconFest Trolley, a Broadway Palm murder mystery

Looking for some entertainment in Southwest Florida?

Here are five fun things to do this weekend and beyond, including the classic mystery "Murder on the Orient Express" at Broadway Palm.

Plus, we look ahead at other things to do in the coming weeks: Los Tigres del Norte, PAW Patrol Live! and more.

1. Broadway Palm’s 'Murder on the Orient Express'

A scene from "Murder on the Orient Express," the new murder mystery opening Aug. 18 at Broadway Palm dinner theater in Fort Myers.

Broadway Palm usually does nothing but musicals on its main stage. Now it’s trying something different: A stage adaptation of Agatha Christie’s much-loved murder mystery, “Murder on the Orient Express.” The story ― adapted into a 2017 movie starring Johnny Depp, Judi Dench and more ― involves an American tycoon stabbed to death on a passenger train. Everyone is a suspect, and detective Hercule Poirot is on the case. Aug. 18-Sept. 16. $56-$80. Broadway Palm dinner theater, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 278-4422 or broadwaypalm.com

2. South Cape BaconFest Trolley Event

Ride trolleys throughout downtown Cape Coral and stop at different bars and restaurants for bacon-themed drink and appetizer samples. Then vote on your favorites in the ninth-annual event. 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. $25-$35. Check-in happens from 6-7:30 p.m. in downtown Cape Coral at Big John Plaza near Pinch-A-Penny (1221 Cape Coral Parkway E.) and Dolphin Key Resort (1502 Miramar St, Cape Coral, under the front awning). Late check-in until 10 p.m. at Dolphin Key Resort. facebook.com/SouthCapeHospitalityAndEntertainmentAssociation

3. A Cracker at the Ritz' at Arts Bonita

Comedy duo Compton & Bennett (Rick Compton and Betsy Bennett) star in the comedy revue "A Cracker at the Ritz" at the Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs.

Satirical duo Compton & Bennett perform a musical poking fun at Southwest Florida, including the songs “Snowbird Come (and He Won’t Go Home),” “Swampland Scam” and “Migrant Worker Man.” 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22. $30. Arts Bonita Center for Performing Arts, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs. 495-8989 or artsbonita.org

4. Singer/Songwriter Competition at Davis Art Center

The seventh-annual competition features local and national singer-songwriters performing original songs for the audience and a panel of judges. The grand-prize winner gets recording time in Davis Art Center’s Six Fingers Studio and a performance spot at the annual Island Hopper Songwriter Festival. The audience also votes to name the People’s Choice Winner. 7:30 Friday, Aug. 18. $10-$15. Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center, 2301 First St., downtown Fort Myers. 333-1933 or sbdac.com

5. Matisyahu and G. Love at Fort Myers' The Ranch

Matisyahu performs at the Johnson Controls World Sound Stage on July 5, 2019.

A double bill featuring beat-boxing reggae star Matisyahu and Philadelphia singer/guitarist G. Love of popular alternative/blues/hip-hop band G. Love & Special Sauce. Plus opening act Cydeways. Show starts at about 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24. Doors open at 7 p.m. $36 general admission. VIP packages also available. The Ranch Concert Hall & Saloon, 2158 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 985-9839 or theranchfortmyers.com

MORE THINGS TO DO

Theatre Conspiracy’s ‘Sanctuary City’

The cast of Theatre Conspiracy's new immigration drama "Sanctuary City"

In this drama from Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Martyna Majok, two young, undocumented immigrants depend on each other for survival as they fight for a place for themselves in America. Aug. 17-26. $32. Alliance for the Arts, 10091 McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers. 939-2787 or artinlee.org

Searching for the DREAM: Sanctuary City looks at immigration issue, kids caught in middle

Sneak peek at the new Players Circle Theater

The North Fort Myers theater has moved to a new location on McGregor Boulevard in Fort Myers ― the former home of New Phoenix Theatre. The professional theater won’t open its first play until October, but people can get a sneak peek at the renovations, learn about future shows and even sign up for discounted subscriptions or to volunteer. Light refreshments will be served. RSVP required. 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. Free. Players Circle Theater, 13211 McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers. RSVP at 800-3292 or jlindsey@playerscircle.org.

'Through My Lens: A Journey of African Art and Vision' exhibit

Photographer Jacke McCurdy will show her photos of Africa's art and wildlife this July at the Centers for the Arts Bonita Springs’ Center for Visual Arts.

Last chance to see this exhibit of Africa-focused work from photographer Jacke McCurdy. She’s visited the continent seven times. McCurdy, who is legally blind due to macular degeneration, can still see through her camera lens to take her photos of African art and wildlife. Now through Thursday, Aug. 24. Centers for the Arts Bonita Springs’ Center for Visual Arts, 26100 Old 41 Road, Bonita Springs. 495-8989 or artcenterbonita.org

LOOKING AHEAD

Grant Maloy Smith at ACMA

Jacksonville singer-songwriter and film composer Grant Maloy Smith started his career with the ‘80s pop band Britannia, but started playing Americana later in life, including his breakout 2017 album “Dust Bowl: American Stories.” Peter Bensen opens. 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26. $12-$18. The Americana Community Music Association Listening Room inside All Faiths Unitarian Church, 2756 McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers. americanacma.org

Los Tigres del Norte at Hertz Arena

Los Tigres del Norte performs at the Don Haskins Center as part of the band's La Reunión Tour, El Paso, Texas, Friday, April 8, 2022.

The Grammy-winning Mexican-American norteño band has sold millions of albums and is famous for its politically charged corridos and its stories about working people, immigrants, outlaws and politicians. Their name translates to The Tigers of The North. 8 p.m Friday, Aug. 25. $50-$200. Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero. 948-7825 or hertzarena.com

Songwriters For Vets 2023 concert in Bonita Springs

Nashville songwriters return for another Southwest Florida concert raising money for military veterans through the Songwriters for Vets foundation. They’ll perform and tell the stories behind their songs. The lineup includes Tim Nichols, Channing Wilson, Tyler Reeve, Patrick Davis and Django Walker. 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26. $125. VIP packages also available. The Hyatt Regency at Coconut Point, 5001 Coconut Road, Bonita Springs. songwriters4vets.com

PAW Patrol Live!: 'Heroes Unite'

A publicity photo for PAW Patrol Live!: 'Heroes Unite'

The heroic pups from Nickelodeon’s animated preschool TV series come to life in an all-new show at Hertz Arena. Audience members get to be honorary members of the pack and help navigate the globe to make it back to Adventure Bay in the nick of time. The show promises “stunning visual effects, captivating storytelling and a vibrant musical score that will have guests dancing in their seats and singing along.” 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 29-30. $45-$85. Parking on site is $30, plus taxes and fees (no cash accepted). Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero. 948-7825 or hertzarena.com

