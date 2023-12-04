The Top 5 Nutrients For Better Skin Health, According to Experts

Learn how these essential nutrients can help transform your skin, and get practical tips for incorporating them into your meals.

Ever wondered why some people seem to have a natural glow? Turns out it isn’t just about the perfect skincare routine—diet also plays a pivotal role. In this article, we're unveiling the top five nutrients that scientific research and experts agree can help support radiant skin. You'll learn why these nutrients are essential and how to easily incorporate them into your meals.

How Skin Health Relates to Diet

In many cases, your skin skin can be a reflection of your overall health and what you eat plays a big role in its appearance. Nutrient-rich foods provide the building blocks for healthy skin cells which can help support skin structure, elasticity and hydration.



Shannon Costello, a plant-based registered dietitian nutritionist and owner of Chef Shannon Nutrition explains how the skin is our largest organ and “requires a balanced diet that includes adequate protein, essential fatty acids and a variety of vitamins and minerals in order to maintain structure and its protective nature.” Our diet may also be able to impact certain chronic skin disorders such as psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and acne.

The Top 5 Nutrients For Better Skin Health

1. Curcumin

Curcumin is a compound found in turmeric that gives it its golden color. It contains beneficial compounds that may offer antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. Recent research has also indicated that curcumin may be an effective treatment in skin diseases.



A 2019 review published in Nutrients highlighted hundreds of studies that point to curcumin as a natural and safe way to help treat certain types of dermatitis, psoriasis and wound healing.



Some of the studies also highlight curcumin's potential role in improving what they call “Inflammaging” or an increase in inflammatory biomarkers as you age. There’s limited yet promising evidence for potential improvements in skin firmness, prevention of photoaging and increased collagen synthesis after the use of curcumin as well.



Try upping your curcumin intake with recipes like Turmeric Rice Bowls or a vibrant Mango Smoothie Bowl.

2. Vitamin D

Vitamin D plays a crucial role in maintaining healthy skin as it can help reduce inflammation and protect the skin against sun damage. A 2021 review from the International Journal of Molecular Sciences indicates that its anti-inflammatory and protective effects make Vitamin D a key component to healthy aging skin.



More specifically, Costello states, “Vitamin D plays a role in the skin's ability to maintain homeostasis, or a balance of all the elements in the skin. The vitamin [may also] inhibit the inflammatory response that occurs due to chronological aging and ongoing exposure to environmental elements. ”



Jessi Holden, M.S., RDN culinary dietitian and owner of The Kitchen Invitation adds, “Active vitamin D3 metabolites can protect skin against the hazardous effects of skin aging-triggering agents, including [ultraviolet radiation] UVR, pollution and microbial infections.”



Vitamin D is found in foods like fatty fish, eggs, UV-exposed mushrooms and fortified dairy products. Approximately 41% of the U.S. population is deficient in vitamin D so it may be helpful to consider supplements if you think you may not be getting enough through diet alone—but talk to your doctor or dietitian before trying something new.

3. Probiotics

Probiotics play a crucial role in nourishing the trillions of microorganisms in your gut and they may influence your skin's health more than you think.



A recent 2023 review from Nutrients suggests that probiotics are particularly beneficial to our skin health and aid in the treatment of acne, psoriasis, wound healing and many other skin issues. Probiotics have also been shown to decrease skin’s “transcutaneous water loss” and increase ceramide levels in skin cells, enhancing overall hydration and potentially offering relief to people trying to manage dry skin.



Another 2022 review from Nutrients highlights studies that suggest probiotics may play a role in supporting relief from psoriasis-like symptoms such as skin redness, scaling and skin thickening. Further, a 2021 randomized, double-blind trial from Clinical Nutrition ESPEN highlighted in this review demonstrated that supplementing probiotics improved the quality of life and inflammatory markers in 50 patients with psoriasis.



Try incorporating probiotic-rich foods like yogurt, kimchi, kefir and sauerkraut into dishes like Berry-Kefir Smoothie or Creamed Cabbage & Sauerkraut.

4. Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Healthy fats like omega-3 fatty acids are your skin's best friends. Holden states, “Omega-3 fatty acids are vital for skin health as they help maintain the skin's lipid barrier, keeping it hydrated and plump.” Omega-3s also contain anti-inflammatory properties which may help with certain inflammatory skin conditions.



Costello highlighted a 2015 study from Journal of Dermatological Science that used fish oil supplementation in a population suffering from atopic dermatitis, a chronic inflammatory skin disease causing dry and itchy skin. “They found that skin hydration increased by 30 percent after 60-days of supplementing leading to participants' not having any itch-related scratching behaviors. Fish oil is rich in DHA and EPA, the two active forms of essential omega-3 fatty acids in the body,” Costello says.



According to a 2020 review from Journal of Cutaneous Medicine and Surgery, omega-3s may also be particularly helpful with the treatment of psoriasis and skin ulcers as well as reducing acne severity.



Omega-3s are commonly found in fatty fish like salmon or tuna, flax seeds, chia seeds, walnuts and macadamia nuts. Try recipes like Walnut-Rosemary Crusted Salmon or Seeded Bread that star these skin-healthy fats.

5. Fiber

Fiber is often linked to satiety, but it may also be the unsung hero for your skin. A 2020 research review from Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology shows how fiber may support your body’s gastrointestinal health and help maintain a balanced gut microbiome.



Nicolle Cucco, M.S., RD, CDN, owner of Trovare Nutrition boasts, “When our gut is happy, our skin is also able to function at its best and is likely the reason why there is growing research surrounding the ‘gut-skin axis’.” This emerging concept is essentially just like it sounds: a study of the relationship between the gut microbiome and our skin.



Costello adds, “Thanks to the gut-skin axis, the health of the gut might have a direct connection to one's skin condition. Consuming enough fiber in the diet is one of the best ways to support a healthy gut by diversifying and feeding the ‘good’ bacteria living in the gut. Fiber is also known to produce short-chain fatty acids, specifically butyrate, as it moves through the gut.”



A 2022 research article from Mucosal Immunology shows that these short-chain fatty acids help maintain the skin barrier integrity by supporting the metabolism of keratinocytes, which are cells that make up 90% of the outermost layer of our skin. Additionally, this study found that following a high-fiber diet may help with skin allergies by strengthening this skin barrier.



Enjoy a diet balanced with fiber-rich foods like whole grains, fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds and legumes. Try recipes like fan-favorite Peanut Butter-Oat Energy Balls or a Mushroom & Tofu Stir-Fry with colorful veggies.

The Bottom Line

By embracing nutrients like curcumin, vitamin D, fiber, omega-3s and probiotics, you're not only supporting your skin health but also enhancing your overall well-being. Plus, opting for nutrient-rich foods rather than relying on expensive supplements and skincare products can be a wise investment for both your skin and your wallet.



Remember to focus on small changes over time. Perhaps, make it a goal to enjoy at least one of these nutrients everyday as a solid starting point.



