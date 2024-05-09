Top 10 resorts in Ohio: Ranked

(WJW) – The U.S. News & World Report has released its list of the top 10 resorts in Ohio in 2024.

Taking the #1 spot is a Northeast Ohio destination; The Grand Resort in Warren. There, guests can enjoy a golf course, poolside bar, restaurants, lounges and more.

The next two resorts are also located around Northeast Ohio with Kalahari Resorts & Conventions in Sandusky coming it at #2 and the Mohican Lodge and Conference Center in Perryville coming in at #3.

The news outlet compiles and ranks hotels, vacation destinations, cruises and more based on independent opinions and special criteria. Click here to see exactly how these destinations are ranked.

Check out the top 10 Ohio resorts, according to the U.S. News & World Report:

For more information about the top 10 Ohio resorts or to book your stay now, click here.

