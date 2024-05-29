Top 10 NJ Beaches according to USA Today Readers' Choice Awards

Dreaming of sandy toes and salty breezes?

New Jersey's coastline boasts some of the most stunning beaches on the East Coast. But with so many options, where do you start? This year, USA Today put the power in your hands.

USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards for Best Beach has narrowed down the top beaches in New Jersey.

The 10Best Readers' Choice Awards is designed by panel of industry experts to nominate their favorite attractions across a wide range of categories in which 10Best editors nominate contenders to the public for a winning vote.

Get ready to dive into the Top 10 beaches in New Jersey:

The Wildwoods: No. 1

The Wildwoods are a trio of shore towns in Cape May County, New Jersey: Wildwood, Wildwood Crest and North Wildwood. Known as a Jersey Shore classic, it's a popular summer destination with a retro boardwalk vibe.

Ocean City: No. 2

Ocean City is a family-friendly beach resort known for its dry beaches (no alcohol sales), miles of boardwalk and classic charm. Unlike some other Jersey Shore towns, it offers a quieter, more relaxed atmosphere.

Sea Isle City: No. 3

Sea Isle City offers a charming escape on the New Jersey Shore. This family-oriented beach town boasts a relaxed vibe and beautiful scenery. Relax on its 1.5-mile beachfront promenade, explore the shops and restaurants in the center of town, or enjoy water activities in the Atlantic Ocean.

Atlantic City: No. 4

Atlantic City is the glitzy cousin of New Jersey beaches. Known as the "Las Vegas of the East Coast," it's famous for its towering casinos, vibrant nightlife and iconic Boardwalk. Beyond the gambling scene, Atlantic City offers beautiful beaches, world-class restaurants, and a touch of history with its famed Miss America legacy.

Cape May: No. 5

Cape May is known for its Victorian charm and historic appeal. Unlike the hustle and bustle of Atlantic City, Cape May offers a more relaxed atmosphere. This seaside resort, America's oldest, is perfect for a romantic getaway or a family vacation filled with history and scenic beauty.

Long Beach Island: No. 6

Long Beach Island (LBI) is a barrier island known for its laid-back charm. Unlike the party atmosphere of some Jersey Shore destinations, LBI offers a family-friendly vibe with beautiful beaches and calmer waters. Explore the diverse towns, from lively Surf City with its shops and restaurants to quieter North Beach Haven for a relaxing retreat.

Avalon: No. 7

Avalon is a posh barrier island escape known for its "Cooler by a Mile" motto. This refers to its location extending further out into the Atlantic Ocean than other Jersey Shore resorts. Unlike some bustling towns, Avalon offers a quieter, more upscale atmosphere perfect for those seeking a luxurious beach retreat.

Island Beach State Park (Seaside Park): No. 8

Island Beach State Park offers a taste of unspoiled Jersey Shore. This barrier island paradise boasts the state's largest undeveloped shoreline. Think miles of pristine beaches, rolling dunes, and a haven for wildlife. Unlike developed boardwalks, it offers a natural escape for swimming, sunbathing or exploring the unique coastal ecosystem.

Brigantine Beach: No. 9

Brigantine Beach offers a relaxing escape known for its clean beaches, laid-back vibe and proximity to Atlantic City's excitement. Think wide, sandy shores perfect for families, calm waters for swimming and beautiful scenery.

Asbury Park: No. 10

Asbury Park is a vibrant Jersey Shore town with a dual identity. On one hand, it boasts a revitalized beachfront with a cool, hipster vibe. Think trendy shops, music venues and a lively nightlife scene. On the other hand, it retains a historic charm with a classic boardwalk and a strong LGBTQ+ community. Asbury Park offers something for everyone, from families enjoying the beach to music lovers catching a show at The Stone Pony.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Top 10 Beaches on the Jersey Shore: Wildwoods crowned No. 1