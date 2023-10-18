The Top 10 Food Trends Predicted for 2024, According to Whole Foods

We’re definitely keeping these predictions in mind.

Whole Foods is ready for 2024 as they just announced their predictions for the top food trends to look out for next year. In 2023, they correctly anticipated trends like dates, avocado oil and retro recipes as being popular, so this list could very well be the start of the next big food fad.

From unexpected flavor combinations to plant-based galore, here are the 10 trends to look out for in 2024, according to Whole Foods Market’s Trend Council.

Plant-Based Foods with Simple Ingredients

We’re all for more options, but long ingredient lists on your favorite plant-based products can be both confusing and tiring—it’s hard to tell if some are even healthy. For 2024, Whole Foods is predicting that simply made foods highlighting plant-based ingredients will be on the rise, like 2-ingredient almond milk.

Want easy plant-based meals you can prepare at home? Once you try these quick and easy vegan dinner recipes, you’re going to want to make them again and again.

Cacao

Cacao seeds are transformed into one of the most delicious food creations: chocolate. But it’s time that cacao shines on its own in new products featuring different ways to highlight the cocoa bean. Think cacao water, dried cacao and, of course, chocolate-covered cacao beans. We love featuring cacao nibs in our own Mocha Overnight Oats.

Buckwheat

Buckwheat is not only going to be a trending ingredient according to Whole Foods, but it also touts amazing health benefits. It’s an anti-inflammatory gluten-free seed that’s rich in protein and fiber, making it a great addition to your pantry.

If you’re looking to give buckwheat a try, start your day with our Buckwheat Pancakes.

Plant-Based Fish

We know, we talked about simple plant-based foods already as a trend. Whole Foods is also anticipating an expected rise in plant-based fish alternatives in 2024.

Instead of buying, get ahead of the trend and make your own with recipes like our Vegan Scallops and Vegan Sushi with Tomato “Tuna”.

Water-Conserving Products

Ingredient-conscious foods, self-care and house cleaning products are more common on the market, and that’s only expected to grow. This includes products that promote their efforts to conserve water during the manufacturing process.

From basmati rice and extra-virgin olive oil to soaps and shampoo and hair conditioner bars, we’re excited to see more brands supporting sustainable efforts to use or waste less water.

Spicy with a Twist

“Complex heat” is trending, and it’s only expected to become even more of a fad. Swicy—sweet and spicy—foods are top of mind this upcoming year, from spicy candies and cocktails to fruit with a kick of seasonings like Tajin.

This flavor profile is only expanding into every meal of the day, so we’re ready to whip up our Sweet Heat Salmon and Slow-Cooker Spicy Plum-Glazed Meatballs throughout 2024.

Elevated Instant Noodles

Perhaps a throwback to your college days, prepare for instant noodle sales to surge very soon. As groceries become more expensive, dressing up a simple pack of instant ramen noodles with fresh veggies and seasonings is a quick, easy and budget-friendly way to get dinner on the table.

For some inspiration, we curated a list of 5 easy ideas to turn instant ramen noodles into a healthy dinner.

Budget-Friendly Treats

If you love grabbing a little something sweet after dinner, then you’re in luck: small treats at a small price is on Whole Foods’ list of possible trends. We’re not surprised as easy dessert recipes were all the rage this year, like chocolate-covered dates and lemon possets. Whether you’re looking for prepackaged goodies or super-quick desserts to make at home, 2024 is your year for simple sweets.

For Women’s Health

For health-focused industries, women’s health is top of mind coming into the new year. Although many supplements (like multivitamins) are listed as part of this trend, it’s important to talk to your healthcare provider before regularly taking any supplements to make sure it’s the right choice for you and your lifestyle.

There are ways to target your health as you age through your eating pattern. Check out this article where we break down some of the best dietitian-approved diets for women over 50.

The New Coffee

We’re aware of the mushroom coffee trend, but adding nutritious ingredients to coffee or energy drinks is only going to get more obscure, according to Whole Foods. We’re talking about prebiotic green tea, l-theanine-rich sparkling water and more.

It’s easy to add ingredients like spices and milk to your coffee for their healthy benefits, but be sure to look out for more flavor combinations that may enhance your morning cup.

Read the original article on Eating Well.