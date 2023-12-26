The Top 10 Features Home Buyers Searched for In 2023, According to Zillow

TechCrunch

For yet another year, hackers stole billions of dollars in crypto. This year, hackers stole around $2 billion dollars in crypto across dozens of cyberattacks and thefts, according to De.FI, the web3 security firm that runs the Rekt leaderboard. The site ranks the worst-ever crypto hacks, from the breach of the Ronin network in 2022, where hackers stole more than $600 million in crypto in what stands as the largest incident in history, to the hack against Mixin Network this year, which netted the hackers around $200 million.