Top 10 countdown: These are the most popular Texas state parks each summer

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Looking for an outdoor adventure this summer? Depending on the weather, one of Texas’ many state parks may be just what you’re looking for.

Across the Lone Star State, there are 85 state parks, natural areas and historic sites currently operated by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

What is the most-visited state park in Texas? Here’s the top 10 countdown for 2023

The first parks were opened to the public in the 1930s and the newest, Old Tunnel State Park, opened in 2012. TPWD also has plans to develop five sites into future state parks.

TPWD splits the state into seven ‘natural regions,’ each of which is home to several state parks. The Prairies & Lakes region is home to 21 parks, more than any other region. The South Texas Plains region is home to the fewest, with seven parks.

To determine the average summer totals, we looked at the number of visitors each June, July and August since 2019. In an average summer, the state park system as a whole welcomes almost 2.7 million people.

The Prairies & Lakes region records the most summer visitors on average, with about 854,000 across its parks. The Hill Country region typically sees just under 750,000 visitors in an average summer.

State parks in the South Texas Plains region typically get the fewest number of visitors each summer, with around 106,000.

What is the least-visited state park in Texas? Here’s the top 10 countdown for 2023

But which individual state parks get the most visitors in an average summer? Here’s the top 10 countdown:

10. Tyler State Park

Tyler State Park (Texas Parks and Wildlife Department photo)

TPWD refers to Tyler State Park as a “tranquil haven in the pines.” The park offers several activities, including boating, fishing, swimming, hiking, mountain biking, geocaching and bird watching. Over the past five years, the park has welcomed an average of 63,609 visitors each summer.

9. Enchanted Rock State Natural Area

Enchanted Rock State Natural Area (Texas Parks and Wildlife Department photo)

Climbing the giant granite dome “is almost a rite of passage for Texans,” TPWD says. But there’s more to the Enchanted Rock State Natural Area than just the dome. “The scenery, rock formations and legends are magical, too!” Over the past five years, the park has welcomed an average of 65,601 visitors each summer.

8. Inks Lake State Park

Inks Lake State Park. (Texas Parks and Wildlife Department photo)

TPWD calls Inks Lake State Park the gem of the Hill Country, with “sparkling blue water, colorful rock outcrops and striking sunsets.” Paddle boats, canoes, kayaks and stand-up paddleboards are available for rent daily, weather permitting. Over the past five years, the park has welcomed an average of 71,499 visitors each summer.

7. Guadalupe River State Park

Guadalupe River State Park. (Texas Parks and Wildlife Department photo)

Guadalupe River State Park offers “beautiful scenery and colorful history,” according to TPWD. The park includes four miles of the river and also offers camping, hiking, horse riding and geocaching, among other activities. Over the past five years, the park has welcomed an average of 72,880 visitors each summer.

6. Dinosaur Valley State Park

Dinosaur Valley State Park (Texas Parks and Wildlife Department photo)

TPWD says dinosaur footprints were left in the mud at the edge of an ancient ocean. At Dinosaur Valley State Park, you can literally walk in their tracks. The park also offers camping, hiking, swimming, fishing, geocaching and mountain biking. Over the past five years, the park has welcomed an average of 81,829 visitors each summer.

5. McKinney Falls State Park

McKinney Falls State Park (Texas Parks and Wildlife Department photo)

TPWD says McKinney Falls State Park, within the city of Austin, features “rugged beauty.” Onion Creek flows over limestone ledges and trails wind through the Hill Country woods. Over the past five years, the park has welcomed an average of 87,437 visitors each summer.

4. Cedar Hill State Park

Cedar Hill State Park (Texas Parks and Wildlife Department photo)

Just 20 miles from downtown Dallas, Cedar Hill State Park feels like “a world away from the city,” TPWD says. The park includes a lake, a working farm from the 1800s and rugged limestone hills. Over the past five years, the park has welcomed an average of 94,283 visitors each summer.

3. Palo Duro Canyon State Park

Palo Duro Canyon State Park (Texas Parks and Wildlife Department photo)

Palo Duro Canyon State Park is referred to by TPWD as the “Grand Canyon of Texas.” In fact, it’s the second-largest canyon in the U.S., behind only — you guessed it — the Grand Canyon. Over the past five years, the park has welcomed an average of 122,797 visitors each summer.

2. Garner State Park

Garner State Park (Texas Parks and Wildlife Department photo)

TPWD says “fun traditions and beautiful scenery” bring people back to Garner State Park time after time. The 1,774-acre park along 2.9 miles of the Frio River boasts 16 miles of scenic trails. Other activities include camping, canoeing, fishing, miniature golf and geocaching. Over the past five years, the park has welcomed an average of 236,188 visitors each summer.

1. Ray Roberts Lake State Park

Ray Roberts Lake State Park (Texas Parks and Wildlife Department photo)

TPWD calls Ray Roberts Lake State Park a “natural playground.” You can escape the bustle of the DFW Metroplex and “get back to nature.” Over the past five years, the park has welcomed an average of 239,770 visitors each summer.

Or if you’re looking for a little more peace and quiet, here are the state parks that typically see the fewest visitors each summer:

Balmorhea State Park, Indian Lodge and the Wyler Aerial Tramway have been removed from this list. Balmorhea State Park was closed to visitors from September 2019 to June 2021. Indian Lodge closed in January 2023 for renovations. Wyler Aerial Tramway has been closed to visitors since April 2020.

Looking for a different season? Check out our previous countdowns:

