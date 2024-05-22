Top 10 aquariums in the US: NJ attraction splashes in at No. 4

Home to mermaids, sharks and stingrays, add this South Jersey gem to your daytrip list.

Adventure Aquarium was voted one of the best aquariums in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards for Best aquariums across the country.

The 10Best Readers' Choice Awards is designed by panel of industry experts to nominate their favorite attractions across a wide range of categories in which 10Best editors nominate contenders to the public for a winning vote.

This Garden State aquarium made the top 10 list landing at the number 4 spot.

"Many surprises await visitors at the Adventure Aquarium in Camden, New Jersey. Among the aquarium's 15,000-plus aquatic critters in 2 million gallons of water are hippos, the world’s smallest species of penguin, and the world’s largest species of hammerhead shark. Guests can reach out and touch sharks, stingrays, sea stars and horseshoe crabs. Live presentations and keeper interactions with penguins and hippos enhance the visitor experience," according to USAT editors.

Best Aquariums: 10Best Readers' Choice Awards

Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium (Springfield, Missouri) Audubon Aquarium (New Orleans, Louisiana) Tennessee Aquarium (Chattanooga, Tennessee) Adventure Aquarium (Camden, New Jersey) Texas State Aquarium (Corpus Christi, Texas) Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies (Gatlinburg, Tennessee) Maui Ocean Center, The Aquarium of Hawaii (Wailuku, Hawaii) The Florida Aquarium (Tampa, Florida) Mystic Aquarium (Mystic, Connecticut) Georgia Aquarium (Atlanta, Georgia)

