Who took home trophies for their prized Corvettes from Roscoe Village Cruise-In?

COSHOCTON − The Classic Glass Corvette Club of New Philadelphia hosted the Corvettes in Roscoe Cruise-In at Roscoe Village on June 8. Owners from across the state and West Virginia took home trophies for their prized cars.

Dan Hahn of Coshocton was awarded Best of Show for his 1963 Corvette, as well as the Oldest Corvette award for his 1954 Corvette. The Club Choice award went to Steve and Nancy Kidwell of Walhonding for their 1954 Corvette, the Roscoe Village Choice award went to Mike Lloyd of Blacklick for his 1973 Corvette and the Largest Club in Attendance award was presented to Street Eleite Club from Columbus, with 15 Corvettes at the show.

Class trophies were presented to the following in order of placement:1953 - 1962 C1 ClassMarcia Wilson, Ashland, 1958 CorvetteDick Darby, Zanesville, 1962 CorvetteJerry Galbreath, Marion, 1959 Corvette

1963 – 1967 C2 ClassDan Shillingburg GalenaFred and Becky Tedesco, Dover, 1964 CorvettePaul Beck, Wheeling West Virginia, 1966 Corvette

Corvettes ranging from 1954 to 2024 were awarded trophies during the show.

1968 – 1982 C3 Class

Dave and Diane Wills, Cambridge, 1969 CorvetteQuentin Sayer, Blacklick, 1969 CorvetteNester Arnoro, Dayton, 1980 Corvette

Owners from Ohio and West Virginia were awarded trophies for their prized cars at the Roscoe Village Cruise-In.

1984 – 1996 C4 Class

Dennis Calkins, Garfield Heights,1985 CorvetteTom Scott, Zanesville, 1996 CorvettePete and Sandra Ferguson, Gahanna, 1993 Corvette

1997 – 2004 C5 Class

Chris and Lori Terlesky, Austintown, 2004 CorvetteMiss M., Dublin, 2000 CorvetteFast Eddie, Columbus, 1997 Corvette

2005 to 2013 C6 Class

Chris Porter, St. Clairsville, 2010 CorvetteNick Zeruas, Sylvania, 2007 CorvetteSylvania, OHScott and Juli McKeever, Baltimore, 2009 Corvette

2014 - 2019 C7 Class

Tim Hershman, Chillicothe, 2018 CorvetteHenery Arduini, Brookfield, 2016 CorvetteBob and Marsha Young, Massillon, 2015 Corvette

2020 – Present C8 Class

Mark Gillispie, Galloway, 2024 CorvetteDanny Wagner, Wadsworth, 2024 CorvetteJeff Irwin 2024, Canal Winchester, 2024 CorvetteJim McGruder, Canal Winchester, 2020 Corvette

