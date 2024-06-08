Too much information? Some of these facts about cicadas might disgust you

As people continue to experience the dual cicada emergence in Illinois, the questions continue.

This collection of unique and interesting questions addresses what specific types of animals will eat cicadas, their eyesight, their mouthparts — and even their toilet habits.

Do cicadas have STDs?

Periodical cicadas can pick up a powdery fungus that eats away at their abdomens, according to the Irvine Nature Center in Maryland. Males infected with the fungus will flick their wings, producing a sound similar to the mating calls of female cicadas. The sound will attract other males who attempt to mate with them and become infected themselves. Because the fungus alters behavior, it is often referred to as "zombie fungus."

Do cicadas pee?

Cicadas pee like miniature fire hoses. According to The Scientific American, they produce the strongest urine stream of any animal relative to their size. They also urinate frequently, because their main food source is xylem sap, a watery substance that distributes nutrients and minerals in plants. Because xylem sap is not very nutritious for insects, cicadas must drink a lot of it to survive, meaning that they often must excrete excess liquid.

Can cicadas pee on you?

They urinate a lot, so it is a safe assumption they can relieve themselves on any animal that picks them up.

Do humans eat cicadas?

Yes. Humans can eat them in anything from tacos to kabobs to Asian stir fry. But Toby Amidor, a nutrition consultant with Food Network, advised against channeling Bear Gryllis and heading outside to catch dinner.

“Consuming them from the wild (a.k.a. your backyard) puts you at a higher risk for illness,” she said.

Instead, Amidor recommended buying cicadas from a reputable vendor. The online store Thailand Unique offers a wide variety of edible insects including crickets, ants, grasshoppers … and yes, cicadas. When one considers that Thailand Unique’s insect bill of fare also includes scorpions, bamboo worms and stink bugs; a few cicadas seem like pretty tame stuff. Edibleinsects.com also sells cicadas in tins of five nymphs each.

Can you eat raw cicadas?

Yes, you can eat raw cicadas. Is it a good idea? Probably not. Amidor said cicadas, like many insects, can carry microscopic pathogens. It is therefore important to handle them like raw poultry or shelled eggs. “As with any raw food, they're more hazardous to eat raw versus cooked,” Amidor added. “Cooking can destroy pathogenic microorganisms.”

Can bearded dragons eat cicadas?

Dragon’s Diet — a website devoted to food, care and advice on bearded dragons — asserted the lizards absolutely love cicadas. By themselves, the insects provide a safe, protein-packed snack for lizards. But the cicadas in question may have absorbed lawn chemicals, fertilizers or pesticides that may be dangerous to bearded dragons.

Are cicadas blind?

Cicadas are not blind. According to the University of Connecticut, cicadas have excellent vision. They have five eyes: two large red compound eyes at the sides of their heads and three smaller eyes arranged in a triangle at the fronts of their heads. Periodical cicadas just do not particularly care what they land on, assuming every vertical surface they encounter is a tree.

Do cicadas have mouths?

Yes, but not the kind that can bite humans or other animals. Their mouth parts are modified to feed on liquids rather than solid matter, according to the National Wildlife Federation. Cicada larvae feed on plant roots, while adults suck liquid from woody plants and trees. According to Cicada Mania, they do not have mandibles.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Do cicadas carry STDs? 8 odd and disgusting questions about cicadas