Tommy Hilfiger To Launch Mobile AI Fashion Game in 2024

Tommy Hilfiger, under his Hilfiger Ventures with Joe Lamastra, will launch an all-new interactive mobile fashion game, titled FashionVerse, in 2024. The title, which will be available on iOS and Android devices, will utilize artificial intelligence (AI) to allow players to create photorealistic avatars, backdrops and props in a community-based environment.

Designed by BrandBible, FashionVerse was Hilfiger's own idea, and it was brought to life in partnership with gaming company Tilting Point. In a convergence of fashion and gaming, the mobile title will see players engage in various challenges across several modes: among them, Stylist mode asks users to curate fashion sets, and Trendsetter mode tasks players with creating mood boards.

Additionally, players will be able to share their creations in the game, and they'll also be able to vote on other stylists' "scenes," comment on their favorite looks, win rewards and unlock advanced styles. The game will include a series of two-week virtual pop-ups with fashion, entertainment, art and beauty brands that will be announced following the launch.

“It’s been a life goal of mine to make fashion more accessible. Given how many people engage with fashion through their phones, I thought, there has to be a way to bring everyone together into one community, providing a more immersive experience,” said Hilfiger. “Through working with Tilting Point and Brandible, I truly believe this collaboration on FashionVerse marks an exciting milestone in the convergence of fashion and gaming.”

FashionVerse's exact release date has not yet been confirmed, though it will release sometime in January.