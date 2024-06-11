Tommy Bahama expands the brand in NC with first bar and restaurant at SouthPark mall

Clothing brand Tommy Bahama is opening its first Marlin Bar in North Carolina, which will serve cocktails and local microbrews alongside its retail store, when it debuts in SouthPark mall in late 2024.

The Seattle-based company will open the Marlin Bar in the former McCormick & Schmick’s space, according to an official with mall owner and operator Simon Property Group. Simon also owns Concord Mills and Charlotte Premium Outlets.

Tommy Bahama’s Marlin Bar concept combines a bar and restaurant with its traditional retail store, which sells men’s and women’s sportswear, swimwear, accessories and home décor items. The bar and restaurant will have outdoor and indoor seating.

Tommy Bahama did not have specifics on how many jobs it expects the Marlin Bar will create or on how much it will invest into opening the Marlin Bar. Details on an opening date also were not available yet.

About Tommy Bahama

Oxford Industries Inc. owns Tommy Bahama and other clothing and lifestyle brands including Southern Tide, Lily Pulitzer and Duck Head. Last year, Tommy Bahama’s $898.8 million in net sales accounted for 57% of Oxford Industries Inc.’s consolidated net sales.

Tommy Bahama opened its first retail store in 1993, and it opened its first restaurant and bar in Naples, Florida, just three years later. Tommy Bahama now has 10 marlin bars, with over half of its locations in Florida and California.

More at SouthPark mall

Tommy Bahamas bar is the latest restaurant and bar expansion at the mall.

Last fall, Arthur’s restaurant, which has operated a restaurant on Belk’s lower level since 1990, opened a wine bar on the main floor.

In May 2023, The Suffolk Punch Brewing debuted its second taphouse at the mall near Dick’s Sporting Goods and The Container Store as part of the mall’s multi-million dollar West Plaza revamp. The plaza project includes a greenspace with stage and an inclusive children’s play area.

Several luxury retailers also opened over the past year, including Alexander McQueen, Brahmin,



and the expansion of Louis Vuitton with apparel and accessories.

More apparel and retail stores opening there include Ann Taylor, Balenciaga, Boss, Chanel Fragrance and Beauty, Coach and Vuori, along with Swiss watchmakers Breitling and Tudor, according to the mall’s website.

SouthPark, at 4400 Sharon Road, has 166 stores and restaurants.

Observer reporter Catherine Muccigrosso contributed to this report