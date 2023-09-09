A Tomato Slice Is The Perfectly Edible Egg Ring For Breakfast Sandwiches

When you live a busy life, there's not always time to eat an inspired breakfast. When you do have time, you may find you're so out of practice that you don't have any well-rounded recipes to make. Breakfast helps replenish our energy levels after a night's rest and gives us the vitality we need for a productive, active day. One of the best ways to enjoy a nutritious, tasty morning meal is by using an assortment of nourishing ingredients like proteins, whole grains, healthy fats, and vegetables. However, if you don't have any exciting recipes in your breakfast repertoire due to a busy schedule and lack of practice, we've got you covered.

Enter the tomato egg ring. A simple yet creative way to liven up a classic breakfast sandwich, tomato rings are a cousin to egg bites with as much versatility and ease of preparation. To make a tomato egg ring, slice a fresh tomato and remove its gooey, seedy innards, leaving the tough outer skin in a ring shape. Instead of throwing out the tomato's mushy inner core, transfer it to a mixing bowl and crack an egg. Then, add 1 tablespoon of flour and additional ingredients, such as herbs, veggies, and seasonings, before pouring the mixture into the tomato rings on a stove and cooking the egg. Once your tomato egg rings are cooked, add them to a breakfast sandwich with proteins and other ingredients you like.

Read more: Scrambled Egg Hacks You Need To Know

Tomato Egg Ring Recipe Ideas And Tips

Cooked tomato egg bites on white plate garnished with fresh herbs - TikTok

Tomato egg rings are particularly enticing for their versatility; if there's an ingredient you love (or hate), you can add or omit it to satisfy your tastes. To create something classic and familiar, combine egg, shredded cheese, salt, and pepper for your tomato ring filling. Once it's cooked through, pair it with crispy bacon on your bread of choice for a unique twist on a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich.

Are you looking for something lighter? Try mixing in egg whites instead of a whole egg and add an assortment of thinly chopped bell peppers, red onions, salt, and pepper paired with fresh arugula and olive oil-drizzled avocado on an English muffin. The sky is the limit when customizing your tomato ring egg sandwich. Don't be afraid to mix and match seasonings, herbs, proteins, sauces, and cheeses. There's no such thing as a bad breakfast sandwich.

However, when using a tomato egg ring in your breakfast sandwich, there are a few tips to keep in mind. First, use a firm, ripe tomato so the rings aren't squishy and hard to cut; a sharp knife helps. Second, don't skip out on the tablespoon of flour, as it helps bind the ingredients and gives the tomato bites more structure. Finally, ensure the egg is cooked fully by carefully searing both sides of the tomato ring without letting anything fall out. Goodbye, boring breakfast sandwiches!

Read the original article on Mashed.