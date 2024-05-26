Tom’s Watch Bar on International Drive now open

“America’s Super Sports Bar” known as Tom’s Watch Bar opened their Orlando location this month.

Orlando sports fans now have a new location to eat, drink, and watch their favorite sports.

Tom’s features giant stadium screens and 150+ TVs lining the restaurant and bar, plus amazing views of the Orlando skyline from the two-story venue’s prime rooftop location.

Read: Deputies: 2 arrested in road-rage shooting

In addition to the rooftop views and hundreds of TVs, guests can enjoy virtual golf suites and comfortable lounge seating.

Tom's Watch Bar on International Drive

Tom's Watch Bar on International Drive

Tom's Watch Bar on International Drive

Tom's Watch Bar on International Drive

Tom's Watch Bar on International Drive

Tom's Watch Bar on International Drive

Tom's Watch Bar on International Drive

Tom's Watch Bar on International Drive

Tom's Watch Bar on International Drive

Tom's Watch Bar on International Drive

Tom's Watch Bar on International Drive

Tom's Watch Bar on International Drive

Tom's Watch Bar on International Drive

Tom's Watch Bar on International Drive

Tom's Watch Bar on International Drive

Tom's Watch Bar on International Drive

Tom's Watch Bar on International Drive

Tom's Watch Bar on International Drive

Tom's Watch Bar on International Drive

Tom's Watch Bar on International Drive

Tom's Watch Bar on International Drive

Tom's Watch Bar on International Drive

Tom's Watch Bar on International Drive

Tom's Watch Bar on International Drive

The menu at Tom’s Watch bar varies from Tom’s Famous Prime Rib Dip, Deep-Dish Nachos, to Korean BBQ Wings just to name a few.

Read: ‘I really like it here’: visitors, residents flock to Central Florida beaches

Orlando Solar Bears and Orlando City Soccer Club mascots Shades and Kingston were at the grand opening, taking photos with guests.

Here’s a map of where Tom’s Watch bar is located.

Read: Hot Memorial Day weekend for Central Florida

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.