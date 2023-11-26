Tom Petty’s Widow Just Spent Millions on a 1920s Spanish-Style Hacienda in L.A.

It’s hard to believe six years have passed since 66-year-old music legend Tom Petty unexpectedly died after slipping into unconsciousness at his Malibu home. Since then, Dana York — the Michigan native who was Petty’s wife for the last 16 years of his life — has continued living at the same Malibu estate, though it appears that residential situation could be changing. A trust linked to the Petty family recently paid $6.6 million for a luxury home in L.A.’s Little Holmby neighborhood, an affluent enclave near UCLA and the bustling Wilshire Corridor.

Originally built in the 1920s, the Spanish Colonial Revival-style home was recently renovated by its longtime owners, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” executive producer Alec Berg and his wife Michele Maika Berg. The Bergs put their stylish hacienda on the market for $6.25 million, and it appears York fell hard for the keys, as she paid $350,000 over the asking price.

From the street, most of the roughly 4,600-square-foot house is hidden behind tall hedges and trees. But past a gated courtyard entryway, the five-bedroom, 6.5-bath stunner offers decorative tilework throughout, a wrought iron staircase, lustrous hardwood floors stained a deep brown, arched doorways, and antique French paned windows throughout. But the kitchen is all-new, featuring state-of-the-art luxury appliances and a big island, while the executive office boasts convenient garage access. Rounging out the main floor are a fireplace-equipped living room, a powder room and maid’s quarters.

Upstairs are the four family bedrooms, the primary suite equipped with an original fireplace and dual bathrooms, plus a bonus room that could be another office or a gym. Views drink in the lush backyard, which is awash with tropically-inspired landscaping. Also out back is a convenient lap pool and a separate hot tub, plus plum and nectarine trees; an outdoor kitchen services a stone patio and multiple terra-cotta terraces.

There’s also a state-of-the-art security system with multiple cameras monitoring the premises, a detached guesthouse and a full outdoor kitchen with a built-in barbecue center.

It remains to be seen if York purchased this Little Holmby estate was purchased for her personal use or for her adult son Dylan Epperson, who was recently married. Epperson’s current main residence, also owned by York, is a significantly smaller bungalow in Pacific Palisades. As for York, her longtime main residence is a Mediterranean-style mansion directly overlooking Malibu’s bustling Pacific Coast Highway, originally purchased by Tom Petty way back in 1998. Earlier this year, York sold Petty’s separate Malibu “recording studio,” an oceanfront cottage on Escondido Beach, for $10.3 million to Canadian hotel mogul Salim Sayani.

