Tom Holland reveals he's taking a break from social media because it's 'very detrimental to my mental state'

Tom Holland is taking a step back from social media for the sake of his mental health. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Actor Tom Holland has revealed that he is stepping back from social media for the sake of his mental health.

Though he says he's deleted the app, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star, 26, made a brief return to Instagram over the weekend to speak out about how engaging online affects his mental health.

"I have taken a break from social media for my mental health because I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming," the British actor shared in a video posted to his account. "I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online, and ultimately, it's very detrimental to my mental state. So I decided to take a step back and delete the app."

What prompted Holland's "very, very brief" return to social media? His support, as co-founder of The Brothers Trust, of Stem4Org, a U.K.-based charity committed to raising awareness about teenage mental health. As Holland explained, the organization has four apps — Calm Harm, Clear Fear, Combined Minds and Move Mood — designed to boost users' mental health.

"Asking for help and seeking help isn't something to be ashamed of, but it is something that is much easier said than done," Holland added. "So hopefully these apps can be your first step toward being happier and healthier."

The post marks the actor's first since July 1 and has garnered praise from the likes of Justin Bieber, who commented, "Love you man."

Prior to his self-imposed ban on social media, Holland had been an active poster, frequently leaving comments on girlfriend Zendaya's posts. The couple were the subject of a pregnancy rumor that went viral in June, possibly cooling Holland's ardor for social media in the process. "See now, this is why I stay off Twitter," Zendaya posted in response to the debunked rumor. "Just making stuff up for no reason ... weekly."

