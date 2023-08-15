Tom Ford Pays $52 Million for Jackie Kennedy’s Childhood Home in the Hamptons

Barely eight months ago, Tom Ford paid private equity guru Rob Heyvaert an eye-popping $51 million for a sleekly designed contemporary mansion in Palm Beach. But just weeks ago — as part of an off-market deal that’s expected to top $100 million, per The Real Deal — the fashion mogul traded that place to Brian Kosoy, CEO of the real estate private equity firm the Sterling Organization, in exchange for his even larger South Florida spread.

Now Ford has turned his attention toward New York, having forked over an equally impressive sum of cash for a historic East Hamptons estate that once served as a summer getaway for Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, as first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Records show Ford paid media producer David Zander $52 million for the home, which was originally listed for $55 million. The residence was previously owned by fashion designer and retail executive Reed Krakoff and his wife Delphine, who sold it to Zander for $24 million in 2018. And way before that, the property known as Lasata—a Native American word meaning “Place of Peace”—was owned in the 1920s by the former First Lady’s paternal grandfather John Vernou Bouvier Jr.

Nestled amid a 7-acre parcel of land, just blocks from the Atlantic Ocean, Ford’s newly acquired compound was designed by architect Arthur C. Jackson and completed in 1917. Recently restored by its current owner, the multi-building property is highlighted by an eight-bedroom main home sporting 8,500 square feet of Pierre Yovanovich-designed living space boasting tall casement windows and beamed ceilings throughout.

There’s also a two-bedroom guesthouse, caretaker’s cottage, pool house and three-car garage with a workshop, plus Louis Benech-crafted grounds laced with lush lawns, mature specimen trees and a flower meadow.

Ford, a Texas native who recently sold his eponymous fashion label to Estée Lauder Cos. in a deal valued at around $2.8 billion, also maintains a Holmby Hills estate he paid late socialite Betsy Bloomingdale nearly $40 million for in 2016, as well as homes in New York City, London and Santa Fe.

The Lasata listing was held by Eileen O’Neill of Corcoran Group and Ed Petrie of Compass; Frank E. Newbold of Sotheby’s International Realty repped Ford.

