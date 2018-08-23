Tom Colicchio's house is vandalized with 'hate speech'

Tom Colicchio’s Long Island home was recently vandalized, and it’s likely he was targeted because of his political preferences and possibly his wife’s religion. The celebrity chef decided to display his support for Perry Gershon, a Democrat running to represent New York’s First Congressional District, on his front lawn, but someone wasn’t having it.

This was in response for putting a @perrygershon yard sign up. What say you @leezeldin also my wife’s name a cross and a Jewish Star pic.twitter.com/vFKIJPaJhD — Tom Colicchio (@tomcolicchio) August 21, 2018





On Monday, Colicchio, who is vocal about his political opinions, tweeted a video of his Mattituck, N.Y., driveway and front yard. “This was in response for putting a @perrygershon yard sign up,” the restaurateur wrote. The video shows the words “Cuomo = death to America” graffitied on his sidewalk and “TRUMP” is sprayed twice on the driveway. Not pictured is “go home” and his wife’s name, Lori Silverbush, written in the grass.

Colicchio’s wife, who is Jewish, shared more scenes from the crime. “Woke up this a.m. to a swath of hate speech painted across the property I share with @tomcolicchio and our 2 little boys,” she tweeted Monday. “Cute touch: my name & a defaced Jewish star.”

Woke up this a.m. to a swath of hate speech painted across the property I share with @tomcolicchio and our 2 little boys. Cute touch: my name & a defaced Jewish star. Wake up USA: POTUS tacitly applauds this. THIS is whats at stake in the upcoming elections. #Vote2018 #NeverAgain pic.twitter.com/8tp3HYka2p — Lori Silverbush (@lsilverbush) August 21, 2018





Southold Police Chief Martin Flatley said Tuesday night that “the case is not being classified as a hate crime,” according to the Suffolk Times.

Many have responded to the Top Chef judge’s tweet, showing their support. “The vast majority of us condemn this nonsense — just one or two really bad apples around here who take things too far. This is not who we are. Must have been a horrible thing to wake up to but please know that we support each other in this community!” one local wrote. Colicchio responded, “Thank you neighbor, that has been our experience for the last 16 years that my Wife and I have lived in Mattituck.”

Fellow chef José Andrés tweeted his support too. “We are with you @lsilverbush @tomcolicchio be strong! Love and a big hug!” he wrote.

We are with you @lsilverbush @tomcolicchio be strong! Love and a big hug! https://t.co/i0U9zhh74e — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) August 21, 2018





Even Gershon’s Republican opponent, Lee Zeldin, spoke out against the perpetrators in a Facebook post. “I don’t know who did this, but this coward needs to be identified and prosecuted,” Zeldin wrote, adding that the Colicchios “should not be targeted for their political views one way or the other and especially referencing their religion as well was totally unacceptable and laced with hate. Settle your scores at the ballot box in our great country!”

Colicchio took to Twitter later to thank the Southold highway department for immediately cleaning up the “hateful graffiti.”

