Tom Brady and Irina Shayk: A Complete Relationship Timeline

He was a football boy. She was a model girl. Can we make it any more obvious? Tom Brady and Irina Shayk are on track to be the most “Yeah, I can see that” couple in Hollywood. But how did we get here? Read on for a complete rundown of these two symmetrically faced people and their age-appropriate relationship.

June 2019: After four years and one daughter, Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper break up.

June 2021: Irina Shayk is dating Kanye West!

August 2021: Irina Shayk stops dating Kanye West.

August 2022: Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper take a family trip.

October 2022: Tom Brady unretires from football; shortly thereafter, Gisele Bündchen retires from being his wife.

November 2022: Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper are maybe back together?

February 2023: Tom Brady finally retires from football, immediately leans into his Divorced Dad phase and posts a thirst trap in his undies.

April 2023: Irina Shayk and Leonardo DiCaprio hang out at Coachella (and later at Cannes), but that’s it; they’re just friends. Meanwhile Tom Brady is not dating Reese Witherspoon.

May 2023: Tom Brady is not dating Kim Kardashian, ex-wife of Kanye West, whom Irina Shayk dated.

June 2023: At a billionaire’s wedding in Sardinia, Shayk reportedly “threw herself” at Brady and made a “beeline” for the athlete, even “following him around,” per Page Six. Or, to put it in a less shame-y, misogynistic way, she flirted with him. Sources at the time say he wasn’t interested.

July 21, 2023: Shayk is spotted entering Brady’s house and reportedly doesn’t leave until the next morning. They’re also caught touching each other’s faces, ooh-la-la. TMZ’s sources confirm that Tom Brady and Irina Shayk are dating but also report that Bündchen is big mad about it, which seems unlikely, as we are pretty sure she never thinks about him.

August 15, 2023: Brady and Shayk are separately photographed leaving the Twenty Two Hotel in London after allegedly spending 48 hours “holed up” together.

August 28, 2023: Page Six publishes a series of photos from Shayk's latest vacation with her ex Bradley Cooper. In the pics Cooper can be seen helping Shayk step on and off the boat in Venice, carrying her purse, and putting his arm around her chair at dinner.

September 11, 2023: Shayk is spotted at Brady's apartment, according to Page Six.

September 15, 2023: Page Six reports that Brady and Shayk are “not exclusive” and that Brady is still “playing the field” following his divorce. One source tells the publication that Brady “is not interested in being serious with anyone right now” and that “there will be more supermodels in his future.”

October 20, 2023: That was fun while it lasted. According to a TMZ source, the relationship has “fizzled out.”

This post will be updated.

