Tom Brady prepares for 1st Christmas since divorce from Gisele Bündchen: 'I'm gonna learn how to deal with Christmas Eve in a hotel'

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen announced their separation in October. (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The year 2022 has been one marked by both personal and professional changes for NFL quarterback Tom Brady — and he is currently preparing for one of his biggest transitions yet: Christmas after divorce.

The 45-year-old discussed how he plans to tackle the slew of holiday firsts in a recent episode of the Let's Go! podcast.

"It'll be a new experience that I've never had before that I'm gonna learn how to deal with. And I think that's what life's about," he said.

This will be Brady's first Christmas since his split from Gisele Bündchen.

The two finalized their divorce in October after 13 years of marriage. The news came after months of speculation following Brady’s NFL retirement reversal in August.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off against the Arizona Cardinals on Christmas day. In lieu of spending the actual day with his family, Brady plans to celebrate Christmas the day after with his kids, Benjamin, 13 and Vivian, 10, as well as 15-year-old Jack, whom Brady shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

As he gets acquainted with his new normal, Brady says this season has been full of lessons, both on and off the field.

“So you just asked a question about what have you learned from this football season?” he said on the podcast. “I’m gonna learn how to deal with Christmas Eve in a hotel, and I’m gonna have to learn how to deal with Christmas and Christmas night and still go out there and be a professional.”

