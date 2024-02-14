Tom Brady Defends Travis Kelce Amid Backlash for Shoving Coach Andy Reid



Tom Brady is coming to Travis Kelce's defense over that viral clip of him yelling at / shoving Chiefs Coach Andy Reid.

“There’s always little family issues and, of course, I don’t mind seeing it because I was a part of a lot of those things,” he said on Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray (via Us Weekly). “Emotions are so high. You are definitely not centered and balanced, You’re not in a meditative state at that point. You are fully determined to go out there and to win.”

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend putting his hands on a coach on the sideline is not swiftie like behavior I must say pic.twitter.com/1hlbmp4CEs — Nick Perkins (@NickyPerkss) February 12, 2024

When it comes to how Andy Reid reacted, Tom said “I think a lot of the things that are said during the games, people should just let them fly off their backs. And I actually think Coach Reid handled it just awesome, like he always does. He just said, ‘I was a little off balance and Travis is such a competitor.’ And I love that because it just speaks to his leadership ability.”

Andy's spoken about the moment multiple times at this point, but he revealed exactly what Travis said during a convo with ESPN: “He was really coming over [and saying], ‘Just put me in, I’ll score. I’ll score.’ So, that’s really what it was. I love that. It’s not the first time. I appreciate him.”

The Chiefs coach previously told reporters post-game that “The part I love is he loves to play the game, and he wants to help his team win. It’s not a selfish thing, that’s not what it is, and I understand that. And so as much as, you know, he bumps into me, I get after him. And we understand that. He just caught me off balance.”

Andy Reid says when Travis Kelce is emotional, it’s not out of selfishness: pic.twitter.com/cO7K17yBjR — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) February 12, 2024

Oh, and if you're wondering what Trav had to say for himself, he made it clear he was gonna let Andy do the talking: “Oh, you guys saw that? Man, it was...I’m going to keep that between us unless my mic'd-up tells the world, but I was just telling him how much I love him.”

"Imma keep it between us... I was just telling him how much I love him."



—Travis Kelce on the in-game interaction with Andy Reid pic.twitter.com/oKGkJfGhWc — ESPN (@espn) February 12, 2024

