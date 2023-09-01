'Smart but mighty': This popular air purifier is $34 for Labor Day
What is it?
Smoke from wildfires has caused poor air quality across the country this summer ... and we haven't even reached peak wildfire season yet. If you're at risk of winding up downwind from a seasonal inferno and want to protect your home from smoke, an air purifier can help — and this popular model from ToLife can be had this holiday weekend for nearly 50% off. Dependable protection at an amazing price — we bet you're breathing easier already!
This air purifier features a HEPA filter and covers up to 215 square feet of space. It's designed to filter up to 99.97% of smoke, pollen, dander and dust.
Why is it a good deal?
Sure, there's tons of purifiers out there, but this compact option fits in any space and functions just as well as more expensive brands, according to shoppers. Plus, this model is available only at Amazon, so you won't find it cheaper elsewhere.
Why do I need this?
Wildfire smoke can be perilous to some individuals. It's made up of gases and fine particles that can get deep into your lungs and lead to health problems, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). It can also trigger health issues like bronchitis and asthma, the American Lung Association (ALA) says.
If you have an underlying lung condition like asthma, it's best to stay inside as much as you can when there's wildfire smoke in your air. But wildfire smoke can seep into your home as well. That's where a HEPA filter can help.
If air quality isn't a huge concern for you on a regular basis, it's understandable to not want to spend an arm and a leg on an air purifier. Consider the ToLife Air Purifier: It's currently down to just $34 and has a HEPA filter, which is considered the gold standard in air purification. It captures particles down to 0.3 microns and has 360 air outlets to deliver purified air all around.
The purifier has six timer settings to allow you to have it automatically power down after a set period of time and operates at levels as low as a nearly silent 25 decibels. At just 3.4 pounds, it's highly portable, allowing you to tote it from room to room.
What reviewers say:
Plenty of fans swear by it. "This air purifier has transformed my home, efficiently filtering out allergens, pet dander and smoke," shared a five-star reviewer. "With smart sensor technology, it adjusts purification settings based on pollution levels, ensuring optimal performance while remaining whisper-quiet. As an allergy sufferer, I've experienced a significant reduction in symptoms like sneezing and itchy eyes since using this device. This air purifier is a true lifesaver."
A fellow fan called this air purifier "small but mighty." They added, "It is very quiet. I can barely hear it when it's on its lowest setting, which is perfect for nighttime use."
One shopper summed up the purifier: "Pros: Works well for long periods of time without any issues. Love the color and the ability to adjust to three different settings. Inexpensive and does not require new filters. Cons: Louder than anticipated, lights are a little distracting."
Just over 3 pounds, this mini powerhouse can be easily carried to whatever room needs a refresh.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
