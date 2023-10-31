How I Told My Son About My Cancer Diagnosis—And How We Continue To Talk About It

When one mom was diagnosed with cancer, she had trouble sharing the news with her son. She decided to avoid the word 'cancer' and here's why it works for them.

What’s the right thing to do when you are a mom fighting for your life, while trying to cherish and preserve your littles from trauma? Everyone thinks they know the right thing to do. When I was first diagnosed with cancer, I constantly heard, “You have to tell them,” “He is old enough to understand,” and “When are you going to talk to him?”

The truth is, there is no right way to share the news with your children, and everyone has their own way of dealing with a cancer diagnosis.



When I was initially diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer about five years ago, my son was 2-and-a-half. At first, I kept my distance from him, which ate me up inside. It was hard for me to look at him and not cry, thinking I might never get the chance to watch him grow up. I thought I was doing him a favor so that he would never get to feel the pain of missing or losing a parent.

I struggled with the idea of breaking the news. I knew a toddler wouldn’t fully understand. But as he grew older, he began to understand that his mom was fighting something. At that point, I had to break the news. “Mommy is sick, very sick,” I told him.

However, I chose–and still choose–not to use the word “cancer” when speaking with him.

The C word has too many negative connotations attached to it. First, there is sadness and hopelessness tied to the physical appearance of a cancer patient; I didn’t want my baby to be afraid of me. Then there is the scariest image of cancer: death. What does a toddler, or even a young child, really know about death? I didn’t want the words “mom and death” in the same sentence–let alone the same thought.



I mostly feared conversations my son might have at school. I envisioned him blurting out, “My mom has cancer,” and then a classmate responding with, “My uncle had cancer and died” or asking, “Does she have her hair?” These are tough, serious matters and I thought, what does my little son know about serious matters?

As time went by, I learned he knew more than I thought he did. My son, K, is an extremely curious boy. Even when I think he’s not listening, he throws subtle hints that he knows exactly what I’m talking about. He also hears conversations I have with friends, especially during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, when I speak to them about the topic more often.

When I was pregnant with my second boy, K was 5 years old and he was witnessing his mom deteriorating in front of him. I felt it was important for him to know that I am sick and what I have is scary and serious.

But still, I don’t need him to know exactly what I have. I feel he just needs to know that Mommy is sick, and just like when he is sick, we nourish the body, eat well, and take our medicine. We rest when we need to, and trust our body to try to get better. We shouldn't fear illness–we should try and persevere no matter what. What if I turned the C word into my superpower? What if Mommy was made stronger by this? I hope I'm showing him the ability to get through impossible things.







Every child is different. While I did not seek counseling or ask a psychologist for help, I did what I thought was right for my family. I chose to not let him live in fear, which also trickled down to me. Telling him in my own way was protecting him from fear. I feel every parent going through what I am going through has to do what’s right for them.

I think the most important thing, though, is that I always allow him the opportunity to ask questions and I don’t shy away from answering them. He’s asked me what treatment is and why I have to go away for a few days. I always try to keep my answers honest but short and to the point. Telling my son things like, “Mommy is sick and has to take care of herself,” always seems to be enough for him.

As my son continues to get older, I know he will make the connection and develop a true understanding of cancer on his own without being swayed by TV, radio commercials, and friends in school. He will have his own comprehension of his mom’s fight. But until then, I will continue to avoid the word cancer when we talk about what I’m going through.

