I Was Told I’d Never Be Able To Travel as a Single Mom, but I’m Proving Everyone Wrong

I started traveling with my now 3-year-old son when he was just a few months old out of spite. Many people told me I wouldn’t be able to and I wanted to prove them wrong.

I became pregnant in 2020, during COVID, and felt alone. I was in a deteriorating relationship, given the assertion that having a baby now—or at all, as my partner saw it—would somehow ruin my life.

"What about your career goals? What about all the travel plans?" my partner at the time asked me.

These things, however, never felt like an impossible challenge to me. That wasn’t how my mother raised me.

I grew up in a single parent home, and was an only child for most of my childhood. My mom worked full time as a teacher, and during the summer for summer school. I was used to her working year-round, for years. At one point, she was even going to night school, full time. She earned not one, but two masters degrees, by the time I was in fifth grade.

I had a birthday party every year until seventh grade, and every summer, we went on some kind of trip. It was usually to Las Vegas or Disney World, but one time, we went to the Bahamas on a Disney cruise.

I'm not saying any of it was a cakewalk (it wasn’t), but it didn't seem like a big deal. It was my normal. So, while I had certain concerns when I became pregnant, my life being "over" definitely wasn't one of them.

My relationship at that time didn't make it past the unexpected birth of my son. By that I mean, he was born two months early, and spent the very beginning of his life in the NICU.

But, my son was on his first trip by the time he was 3 months old—a road trip across the country from Los Angeles to Chicago. By the time he was about 8 months old, my son took his first plane ride. We haven't stopped since. I have traveled with my tiny plus one more times than I ever have with any man. We've been to various U.S. cities, including Tampa, Orlando, Miami, Las Vegas, San Diego, and O‘ahu.

I also got my son’s passport when he was a little over 1 years old. He has one stamp in it from when we went to the Bahamas, but I'm planning to get him a couple more by the fall.

My son is used to planes now so taking him through the airport feels like a breeze. I know how to plan for it and keep him entertained. I pack for the two of us efficiently and can tow our luggage while pushing him in his stroller.

I've learned all about the essentials that make traveling with my kid easier, including bringing an entertainment kit. That's usually a tablet, headphones, coloring book, putty, and action figures in his own carry-on. A blanket for napping, favorite snacks, and fidget devices are all helpful, too.

If you have a baby or small toddler, it helps to have a travel stroller that comes with a car seat that can detach and be used on the plane. For older kiddos, try an inflatable booster seat with a seat belt device.

As families plan for summer vacation, a new study from Booking.com found 62% of them say spending quality time is their main reason for traveling. Don’t let being a single parent prevent you from doing the same with your kids.

Take it from me, traveling with my son has become our normal. I’m a single mom and, yeah, it would be easier with help. But you can say that about pretty much anything in this life, right?

I am living my life and I am enjoying it. I am pursuing my goals and succeeding. I am seeing the world. My son has not been a hindrance in any of that. In fact, he has pushed me to try harder, to do better, to do more.

Spite was the beginning of this journey. But now? I do it for him and I do it for me.







Tips for Plane Safety

It's a good idea to speak with your child's health care provider before taking them on a trip. When on a plane, remember that their height and weight are most important than their age in determining when to keep them in a car seat. The same goes for when to move them from a rear-facing to a forward-facing car seat.





Airplane harnesses work for kids who weigh between 22 and 44 pounds. The Federal Aviation Administration (FFA) has approved the AmSafe’s Child Aviation Restraint System (CARES) device.







