Toddler obsessed with Al Roker adorably declares 'Sunday Sunday!' live on TODAY

The toddler who can’t get enough of Al Roker’s “Sunday Sunday!” catchphrase teamed up with the TODAY weatherman in the cutest meeting you can imagine.

Justin Gunter Jr., 2, was the star of a recent Morning Boost, in which viewers saw how excited he gets whenever he hears Al exclaim “Sunday Sunday!” during the weekend forecast. So, Gunter and his parents, Justin Sr. and Sheli Muñiz, an anchor with NBC 6 in Miami, stopped by TODAY on Dec. 15 to chat with Craig Melvin, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Sheinelle Jones.

“We’re missing just one person, Justin. Who are we missing?” Hoda asked.

“We’re missing somebody,” Sheinelle said.

Muñiz family, Al Roker (Nathan Congleton / TODAY)

Then, Justin heard Al’s famous “Sunday Sunday!” catchphrase from off-camera and twirled his head to see Al walking toward him and sit next to him.

“How are you, buddy?” he said, as they hugged. “My little ‘Sunday Sunday!’ guy.”

Justin busied himself with a toy dinosaur and mentioned he wanted to hear some sort of sound.

“You want to say it with me?” Al asked, thinking he was interested in saying “Sunday Sunday!”

“OK, let’s say it together. One, two, three — ‘Sunday Sunday!’” Al said, as Justin listened.

“Can we try, Justin?” Hoda asked, as others tried to prompt him to say it.

Muñiz family, Al Roker (Nathan Congleton / TODAY)

Al repeated his catchphrase, but again Justin didn’t join in, inciting more laughter from those around him.

“Justin’s thinking, ‘I’m no trick pony. I don’t perform on your command,’” Al joked.

And then, a miracle.

“Sunday Sunday!” he yelled out enthusiastically, spurring everyone to cheer.

After he asked for his mother and father to say it, which they did, Justin then once more repeated the catchphrase, which caused further cheering.

Muñiz explained that Justin's enthusiastic chant compelled to start capturing his reactions.

“That’s why we started filming it, because we realized during the days that he wasn’t saying it, and Al, he’s asking for it, I caught myself YouTubing ‘Sunday Sunday Al Roker” and I couldn’t find anything,” she said.

“So that’s why I started recording, initially. And (we have) this compilation of all these videos and we thought, ‘OK, we have to do something with this.’”

And then, for good measure, Justin chimed in again with a third “Sunday Sunday!” right before the segment ended, giving everyone around him a Friday Friday they'll never forget.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com