TODAY viewers adopt teen who made on-air plea for family

A teen found a forever home after his TODAY appearance sparked an “instant” connection for his future adoptive parents.

In the fall of 2020, married couple Matt Bungo and Joe French were watching a TODAY segment with Hoda Kotb about teens in the foster care system who hoped to be adopted.

One of those kids was a 16-year-old boy named Samuel who had spent the prior six years in foster care. Samuel told Hoda that he yearned for a family that was “warm and whole and just together.”

Bungo and French were considering surrogacy but they were struck by a statistic reported by TODAY: only 3% of adoptive parents prefer to kids older than 13.

“I paused the TV and I said, ‘Come in here. I think this can be our kid,’” French recalled the conversation with Bungo in a June 14 TODAY segment on which the entire family appeared. “And we both looked at him and watched it on a loop a few times over. There was an instant familiarity — he reminded me of Matt and then his accent was so familiar.”

The couple just knew that Samuel was their child.

French recalled three questions that Hoda and her former fiancé, Joel Schiffman, had asked themselves before adopting their daughters Haley Joy in 2017 and Hope Catherine in 2019: “Do we have the time? Do we have the money? Do we have the love?” They said yes, yes, yes.

At the time, Samuel was living in a residential community for boys and met Bungo and French over FaceTime. He was cautious, having experienced two potential adoptions that never came to fruition.

“I had honestly given up on getting my hopes up,” Samuel told TODAY on June 14. “You could just tell they were nice people. They felt real.”

French and Bungo adopted Samuel, then 17, in July 2021.

Bungo recalled Samuel’s arrival in their home.

“He just had a trash bag with like, two shirts in it,” he said. “It was really eye-opening to see how he had been living before he came to our house.”

Samuel, now a student at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, told TODAY on June 14 that until meeting his parents, he wasn’t close to many people. “It’s nice,” he said of his newly-developed relationships.

“A lot of people assumed (that) two gay men adopting a kid would be some sort of progressive radical concept, but it’s not,” says French.

Bungo agreed, adding, “For these kids in foster care, they just need love and that’s the thing that we can all give to somebody.”

On their June 14 appearance, the family sat down with Hoda and TODAY co-host Jenna Bush Hager.

“It’s given me a lot more certainty in my life,” Samuel said of his adoption. “Foster care can be pretty shifty. They've given me love, which I really needed as a kid.”

Samuel also delivered a touching Father’s Day message to his two dads.

“I love you, I’m very thankful for you and I can’t wait to see what comes next for us.”

This article was originally published on TODAY.com