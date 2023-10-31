‘Today’ Show’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager Channel Sonny & Cher for Halloween

First, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos dressed up as new “it” couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on Live with Kelly and Mark’s Halloween episode. And now, Today show hosting duo Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are channeling another iconic couple.

Earlier this afternoon, Hager, 41, shared photos of their costume on her personal IG page. For Halloween this year, the pair dressed up as (drumroll, please) Sonny & Cher.

The first snap in the slideshow shows the morning show duo channeling the famous pair, who sang together in the 1960s and 1970s. (FYI, Cher and Sonny tied the knot in 1964 and ultimately filed for divorce in 1975.)

In the series of photos, Hager is the spitting image of Sonny with a bowl-cut wig and bushy mustache. She is sporting a beige jacket with a shimmery gold collar and matching trousers. As for Kotb’s Halloween costume, the 59-year-old brought out her inner Cher with a long, straight black wig and a baby pink gown with silver jewels lining the front.

The caption read, “Happy Halloween from Sonny and Cher! [pumpkin and ghost emoji]”

In an earlier post, Hager shared a video of the two hosts seeing each other’s costumes for the first time. The clip starts with Hager leaving her dressing room with coffee in hand, fully dressed in her Sonny costume. Then, the camera pans to Kotb, who has a hard time holding in her laughter upon seeing her fellow co-host.

In the caption, Hager wrote, “Our reaction [shaking hands emoji] @hodakotbs.”

These costumes are just too good.

