Today is National Alligator Day. Meet the reptile found in every Florida county

Wednesday, May 29, is National Alligator Day.

Yes, it's a "real" holiday listed on National Today and National Day Archives.

Once hunted to the point of extinction for their hides, alligators have made a comeback and can now be found in every one of Florida's 67 counties.

The safest practice to follow when it comes to alligators is to give them plenty of space. That's a little more difficult when they make themselves at home, literally, in our homes and yards and pools.

While often feared as a man-eater, alligators aren't generally aggressive but should be respected said Frank Mazzotti, professor of wildlife ecology at UF/IFAS Fort Lauderdale Research and Education Center.

That's especially true now, during alligator mating season.

When was National Alligator Day created and why?

The day was established by Wild Florida Safari Park to raise awareness of the importance of alligators to Florida’s ecosystem, as well as educate the public on all things gators, according to Days of the Year.

Another site said the day was created in February 2021 by Wild Florida Airboats, which is the same Kenansville address as Wild Safari.

Alligators play critical role in Florida's ecosystem

"Recently, alligators have taken on a new role as ecological indicators," according to University of Florida's Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences.

"At all life stages, they integrate biological impacts of environmental conditions, making them crucial for assessing the health of the Everglades ecosystem."

Research has shown alligators link three key aspects of Everglades’ ecology, UF said:

"As top predators, alligators depend on the density of aquatic and semi-aquatic organisms, serving as a proxy for the status of many other species.

"By creating dry nests and wet trails and holes they provide habitats for various plants and animals that would otherwise not survive.

"They indicate necessity for natural patterns of freshwater flow. The distribution, abundance, and health of alligators in marshes and estuaries rely on freshwater flow, which is critical for ecosystem restoration in the Everglades."

How many alligators are in Florida?

Alligators can be found in all 67 counties in Florida.

An estimated 1.3 million alligators are in Florida and can be found in all 67 counties, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

They also can be found as far west as Texas and as far north as North Carolina.

Alligators can be found anywhere there is water, including lakes, ponds, rivers, marshes, swamps, and even man-made canals, according to the University of Florida.

Alligator mating season runs from April-June

Courtship between alligators begins in early April, and you might spot alligators on the move in their search for a mate.

Mating happens in May or June, followed by the females building a nest and laying 32 to 46 eggs in late June or early July. Eggs generally hatch in late August or early September.

Why do alligators bite people?

Alligators seldom bite people for reasons other than food, according to the FWC. Female alligators may protect their nests by hissing and opening their mouths to frighten intruders but rarely bite people.

Alligator bites are most likely to occur in or around water. Although alligators can move quickly on land, they are not well adapted for capturing prey out of the water.

However, they can lunge at prey within a few feet of the shoreline. Alligator bites can result in serious infection, and victims should seek immediate medical attention if bitten.

FWC documents 26 alligator fatalities in Florida from wild alligators

Can't see the report on alligator attacks?

Florida is no stranger to fatal alligator attacks. Although the attacks are rare, they are horrific.

An attack that gained national attention was the death of 2-year-old Lane Graves, which happened at a Walt Disney World resort in June 2016. An alligator grabbed Lane as he played in about a foot of water at the Seven Seas Lagoon at the Grand Floridian Resort and Spa in Orlando. Both his parents rushed to his aid but were unable to save their son.

Disney alligator attack: Officials recover body of toddler after attack at Disney resort

From 1948 to 2021, 442 unprovoked bite incidents have occurred in Florida. Twenty-six of the bites resulted in people being killed by wild alligators.

A total of 303 people have received major injuries and 139 have received minor injuries over the same time period.

The deadliest year on record for deadly alligator attacks was in 1993, when two people were killed.

In 1977, 13 people received major injuries, followed by 11 in 2001 and 10 in 2017.

What are the chances of being bitten by an alligator?

Over the last 10 years, Florida has averaged eight unprovoked bites per year that are serious enough to require professional medical treatment.

The likelihood of a Florida resident being seriously injured during an unprovoked alligator incident in Florida is roughly one in 3.1 million, according to FWC.

Is it illegal to feed alligators?

Most alligators are naturally afraid of humans but may lose that fear when people feed them. Feeding alligators teaches them to associate people with food.

For that reason, it is illegal to feed wild alligators.

What should you do if you're bitten by an alligator?

If an alligator bites you, the best thing to do is fight back, providing as much noise and resistance as possible.

Hitting or kicking the alligator or poking it in its eyes may cause it to release its grip. When alligators seize prey they cannot easily overpower, they will often let go and retreat.

Seek immediate medical attention if bitten by an alligator. Alligator bites often result in serious infection.

Tips to avoid alligators

Be aware of the possible presence of alligators when in or near fresh or brackish water.

Closely supervise children when they are playing in or around water.

Never swim outside of posted swimming areas.

Swim only during daylight hours. Alligators are most active between dusk and dawn.

Do not allow pets to swim, exercise or drink in or near waters that may contain alligators or in designated swimming areas with humans. Dogs are more susceptible to being bitten than humans because dogs resemble the natural prey of alligators. The sound of dogs barking and playing may draw an alligator to thearea.

Never feed or entice alligators.

Dispose of fish scraps in garbage cans at boat ramps and fish camps; do not throw them in the water.

Observe and photograph alligators only from a safe distance.

Never remove an alligator from its natural habitat or accept one as a pet. It is illegal and dangerous to do so. Handling even small alligators can result in injury.

Stay safe: 5 ways to avoid getting attacked or killed by a Florida alligator

Who do you call if you're concerned about an alligator?

Call the Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: National Alligator Day: What to know reptile found Florida, south US