Today’s Lunar Horoscope: The Moon Enters Libra On Monday, February 26

The weekend was hectic and overwhelming, to say the least. However, today’s moon horoscope for February 26, 2024 is giving you a chance to process all that has transpired. The moon enters Libra on Monday at exactly 9:30 a.m. ET, and this 2.5 day long transit will help you better understand your most passionate needs, as well as your darkest desires. By the time it’s over, you may be ready to let go of what is still standing in the way of all that you want.

The emotional repression and chaotic undertones of the full moon in Virgo that you experienced on Saturday probably left you feeling exhausted (or maybe even hungover). You may feel sensitive and prone to heavy realizations as the moon forms a trine with Pluto in Aquarius on Monday at 11:46 a.m. ET, motivating you to satisfy your deepest and most secretive impulses.

By Tuesday at 7:51 a.m. ET, the moon will trine Mars in Aquarius, adding fuel to the fire and increasing the urgency to acquire whatever it is that you need. Don’t let this motivating energy go to waste, especially since Tuesday is also Mars Day. By 1:21 p.m. ET, the Libra moon will trine Venus in Aquarius, adding love, romance, and luxury to your plate. Are you scheduling a lunch date and a quickie with your lover? Are you making plans to go shopping with your BFF after work?

Things could start to feel lazy and somewhat depressing after the moon’s sexy rendezvous with Venus. After all, the moon will be Void of Course until Wednesday at 10:09 p.m. ET, which is over 24 hours of sleepiness, listlessness, and a lack of motivation. When the moon is Void of Course, things tend to feel very low energy and somewhat impermanent, making this a great time to call in sick or take a long afternoon nap.

However, that doesn’t mean the Universe is clocking out of work entirely. The moon has an appointment with Chiron in Aries on Tuesday at 9:18 a.m. ET, bringing up old wounds that haven’t healed completely. Give yourself space to cry it out, especially as the moon immediately joins forces with the South Node in Libra at 9:36 p.m. ET. The South Node flushes out what is no longer meant for you, which makes this a powerful time for shedding old skin and deciding whether you’re truly ready to leave behind what you’re already outgrowing.

Moon Enters Libra on February 26 at 9:30 a.m. ET

February 26 at 11:46 a.m. ET: Moon trine Pluto in Aquarius at 1°

February 27 at 07:51 a.m. ET: Moon trine Mars in Aquarius at 11°

February 27 at 01:21 p.m. ET: Moon trine Venus in Aquarius at 13°

Moon is Void of Course until February 28 at 10:09 p.m. ET

February 27 at 09:18 p.m. ET: Moon opposite Chiron in Aries at 17°

February 27 at 09:36 p.m. ET: Moon conjunct South Node in Libra at 17°

