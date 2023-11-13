'Today' Fans Rush To Congratulate Jenna Bush Hager On Her Big Career News



Jenna Bush Hager recently announced on Instagram that her new children's book is available to purchase.

The book, which she wrote with her twin sister Barbara Bush, is titled Love Comes First.

Today show fans flooded Jenna's Instagram comments with excitement for the new book.

Jenna Bush Hager just added one more accomplishment to her ever-growing list.

The Today show host has written a number of children's books alongside her twin sister Barbara Bush, and the two just got together to release a new title to their already impressive catalog. In a photo uploaded to Jenna's Instagram on November 7, she shared a sweet photo of the duo on the set of the hit morning show, holding up their latest work Love Comes First. What's more, Jenna proudly announced that the book is finally available for readers to purchase after revealing the news back in February.

"Happy LOVE COMES FIRST day!" she wrote in the caption. "Our new children’s book is available to purchase today! Link in bio 💓."

When folks learned that Jenna and Barbara teamed up again for a new project together, they immediately took to the comments to share their excitement.

"Amazing! Big time congrats! 👏🏻," one person wrote on Instagram. "SISTERHOOD!! OUTSTANDING!! I can’t wait for your new book!👍🏻👏🏻👏🏻💜," another added. "Getting the book for my classroom 🫶🏻," a different follower noted.

Love Comes First is the third children's work Jenna and Barbara have published together over the years. The other two picture books relate to their experiences growing up together, with Sisters First debuting in November 2019 and The Superpower Sisterhood publishing in April 2022. They also released a book about their time living in the public eye back in October 2017, titled Sisters First: Stories from Our Wild and Wonderful Life.

So, what can readers expect when they pick up the new book? According to an official blurb on Amazon, Love Comes First follows two sisters who "wish on a star for a sibling of their own." What happens next is they receive both a younger brother and a new cousin, leading the girls to learn that throughout anything, love is always the first thing to remember.

So sweet!

