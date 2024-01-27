‘Today’ Fans Are "So Excited" After Savannah Guthrie Makes Incredible Announcement



Savannah Guthrie is less than a month away from releasing her book, Mostly What God Does, and she's getting her Today show co-hosts involved to help her promote it.



Ahead of the February 20 release of her upcoming literary work, the news anchor went on Instagram to share her plans to embark on a book tour across the country. Among the nine stops she's making, there will be one extra special event. Not only will is hosting an event promoting the book at her church, the Good Shepherd New York, on March 6, but the night will be moderated by her fellow Today host Jenna Bush Hager.

"NEW BOOK TOUR DATE ADDED 🚨🚨🚨🚨," she excitedly wrote on January 18. "This one is gonna be amazing - moderated by my dearest @jennabhager and hosted by my church @goodshepherdny. Ticket link in bio and stories!!!"

What's more, Savannah wasn't the only one thrilled about it. Shortly after she made the announcement, Jenna went in the comments to share how thrilled she was, too.

"Can’t wait my dear!" she replied in the comments.

Fans also couldn't help but revel in the excitement for the duo.

"Just got my tix! 🙌❤️," one person exclaimed on Instagram. "I am buying this book. Right up my alley.❤️❤️❤️," another wrote. "So excited for this ❤️," a different follower added.

In addition to her New York City event with Jenna, Savannah will also talk about the book with another Today host at another location. On February 27, she and Carson Daly will host fans at the Paramount Theater in Huntington, New York.

"Calling all Long Island friends!" she wrote on January 10. "Come see @carsondaly and me Feb 27 at the Paramount Theater. Link in bio and stories to get tickets!!!"

Congrats, Savannah!





