Today In Dystopian Work News, An Employee Went Viral For Sharing How Their Boss Chewed Them Out For Sitting By A Window, And It's Just As Ridiculous As You'd Imagine

It seems like every other day, I see another story about horrible bosses wreaking havoc on their employees and workplace. Unfortunately, today is no exception. In the r/antiwork subreddit, an anonymous Reddit user (or OP, for "original poster") recently shared how they "got chewed out at work for moving to a vacant desk with a window, because having a window is 'above [their] position.'"

Naturally, I and thousands of others clicked on the thread for more details, and the full story is just as frustrating and upsetting as you'd imagine. Here's what OP had to say about the experience:

"This is after multiple discussions with my boss, albeit casual ones. I'm the admin assistant for a small office that has no dress code and has no visitors, but they had me set up at the reception desk when I first started working here 11 months ago during my trial period, which I was fine with. There are two vacant offices, and one of my coworkers recently swapped, from her 'starter office' to the largest vacant corner office, and during the process, there was discussion of me moving, since I have no natural lighting at my desk and no thermostat, which led to me using a space heater all winter. My boss seemed casual about it and would chime in with things like, 'I don't see why not,' which gave me the impression that it was fine to move and that she couldn’t care less."

OP continued, "I'm the one who cleaned out the larger office for my coworker and got everything set up for her, and when she moved into it, I cleaned out her office too and finally brought my stuff in yesterday. It was so nice to be out of the harsh overhead lighting, actually know what the weather is, be able to track the passing of time, have circulating air..."

They said, "My boss is moving into a new home and working from home during the transition, and apparently yesterday after hours, one of my coworkers emailed her to let her know that I had moved. This morning, my boss sent me a furious email that if I 'felt entitled to an office,' I should have discussed it with someone (both she and the office manager were there during those conversations, but my coworker who moved offices seems to be the only person who remembers this besides me, and is just as blindsided as I am)."

OP added, "She said the office I moved into is the nicer of the two vacant ones (they look exactly the same to me) and 'slated above [my] position,' and that if I were to receive an office, it would be the 'other' one, 'but even that would warrant further thought.' And of course, she demanded that I go back to the reception desk immediately."

They said, "So yeah, here I am at the reception desk with a hook on it where they hang the bathroom passes, too much of a low-rank toadie to be worthy of a window or a fan. And that workspace will just sit empty, along with the apparently smaller and shittier one, which I also apparently am not deserving of."

OP concluded, "Hindsight is 20/20, and I should have checked with my boss before finally going through with the move, because if I had, I would have discovered this sudden-onset amnesia, but because I didn't, I've been shown just how lowly I'm actually regarded...yeah, can't even lie, I shed some tears over the sheer humiliation of this. I came into work at peace with my job, and now I fucking hate it."

The fact that there are now THREE vacant offices and OP can't use any of them — despite the fact that the company doesn't need anyone working the front desk — is a level of unnecessary and petty I can barely comprehend. Also, this boss is WORKING FROM HOME right now! What do they care if one of their employees is in an office by a window? It literally doesn't affect them at all!

Naturally, plenty of people advised OP that they should Q-U-I-T that job as soon as possible, possibly with some flair:

"Free up that third desk for them to fill."

—u/waynestevenson

"And when you find another job, tell these chumps that you 'found a better desk.'"

—u/crackheadwilly

"And put your resignation letter on the desk of that office that should’ve been yours."

—u/PistolPeteMoff

"Also, send an email as notice for quitting — just to make sure the boss doesn't do something shady like ripping up your paper notice and claiming you never showed up."

—u/gaslighterhavoc

One even advised giving almost no notice, if OP is in a position to do so:

"It's so freakin one-sided, people are absolutely conditioned to give notice, when they owe the employer (in an employment-at-will state) absolutely nothing. In those states, an employer can fire you at any time, without cause.

"I understand not burning bridges if you ever want to return. But there are so many horrible employers exploiting people 24/7, I would literally take all the PTO owed to me and give my immediate notice as soon as it was depleted.

"You learn a lot about your employer when someone gives notice. Most are petty and vindictive. They will treat you no differently."

—u/CosmoKing2

"This is the exact reason why all positions that can be remote should be remote. Start looking for a new place of work, and once you've found it, send a thorough email explaining that you didn't think they deserved two weeks due to poor management and communication, and state that a notice would be above your position to type out and present."

—u/Landfill-KU

Others (rightfully so) absolutely slammed this boss for being so inhumane for seemingly no reason:

"The way these people talk...'slated above your position.' How do they even look at themselves in the mirror without feeling great shame?"

—u/Indigocell

"This woman is more interested in creating an office caste system than she is in making sure her staffers are comfortable and can be more productive. Why have someone at a reception desk when there are no visitors? Why have empty offices when you can have staff using them? She is absolutely horrible and has no business managing anyone if this is how she addresses people. If she had a legitimate reason why you shouldn't be in either office (new hires, etc.), she should have just said that and let it be. But that isn't the case — she just wanted to put you in your place. When you find something better, she'll sit at her desk and say, I wonder why I can't keep people?"

—u/LuckyHovercraft3779

And finally, one user perfectly explained the sheer absurdity of the situation and advised OP not to let this get them down:

"First off, this is bullshit. This is petty and trivial.

"But you really need to take a step back and look at the absurdity of it. It is genuinely silly, and your boss showed a real lack of skill as a leader in the way they handled it. That is a terrible boss. I've seen a lot of bad bosses, and I know a bad one when I see one. She's terrible.

"But you shouldn't get upset about this. This situation is stupid. You need to a) find a way to laugh it off and b) look for another job."

—u/davechri

Personally, I hope OP finds a new job soon, preferably with a boss who treats them better. And I hope any managers, supervisors, and higher-ups reading this try to remember the importance of treating their employees like actual human beings. It's quite literally the least you can do.

Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.