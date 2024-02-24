Toby Keith's Songs Are Selling Better Than Ever In The Aftermath Of His Death

Toby Keith's fans are paying tribute by listening to his music more than ever. Since the Oklahoma native died on February 5 after a battle with stomach cancer, Keith's catalog of songs has reached new heights on the charts.

According to Forbes, his song "Don't Let the Old Man In" came in second on Billboard's Digital Song Sales chart this week, just behind Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car"—and it was his best ranking ever. He took nine of 25 available slots, with four songs making the chart for the first time: “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” (No. 7), “How Do You Like Me Now?!” (No. 12), “Beer for My Horses” with Willie Nelson (No. 18), and “I Love This Bar” (No. 19).

The renewed interest in Keith's music also spurred a vintage album, 35 Biggest Hits, to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 last week. According to Billboard, this was Keith's fifth album to reach No. 1 on the all-genre chart. His compilation of hits previously peaked at No. 2 in 2008 when it was released.

As for Billboard's genre-specific chart for Country Digital Song Sales, Keith took nine of the top 10 slots after his death. Billboard points out that Keith beat the record of Kenny Rogers, who took seven of 10 slots a week after his death in 2020. "Don't Let the Old Man In," Keith's poignant ballad about living life to its fullest, returned to No. 1 on the country chart for the second time. Keith got to enjoy that achievement while he was still around back in October.

