'Tis the season: Get ready for the holidays with these beauty-themed advent calendars from Nordstom

It's advent calendar season! Order yours now so you can break it out once December arrives. (Nordstrom)

They say anticipation can be greater than realization and never is that truer than in the holiday season. From music and decorations to vacation planning and gift buying, the entire month of December is full of excitement. And there’s no better way to celebrate the season than with an advent calendar full of daily surprises leading up to Christmas.

Enter the beauty industry. Multiple, adorably sized products from top brands like L'Occitane and Clarins? Yes, please. Whether you need a present for a TikTok-loving beauty-expert child, a Secret Santa gift or a travel collection for an upcoming trip, we’ve got you covered with these beauty-themed advent calendars at Nordstrom. We've also rounded up some other sweet advent calendars for Disney fans, chocolate lovers and more.

Bonus: Nordstrom is offering free two-day expedited shipping in select areas so you'll get your advent calendar just in time for December. Plus, for some of these, the countdown is only 12 days long, which means less lead time and hello last-minute shopping.

Nordstrom L'Occitane Holiday Advent Calendar Gift Set $80 Paging frequent travelers, this one’s for you (or them). The advent calendar set, from the beloved French brand, features 24 travel-sized products. From hand cream and shampoo to shower gel and more, they’ve thought of it all. You even get to try their best-selling anti-aging Immortelle Divine Cream and Overnight Reset Oil-in-Serum. $80 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Clarins 12-Day Advent Calendar $67 $79 Save $12 This is a gift that makes both you and the recipient look good. You get a full size of their famed Lip Comfort Oil, a (generously portioned) travel size of their cult-favorite Total Eye Lift and much more. Plus, you're getting $214 worth of products on sale for less than $70. $67 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Le Mini Macaron 12 Days of Nails Christmas Calendar $51 Here's one for the gel manicure lover in your life. The 12-piece set is filled with different nail colors (silver glow, rouge shimmer, rose antique) as well as prep pads, nail files, gel remover wraps and a top coat. Each item even comes in its own gift box! $51 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Dr. Barbara Sturm Advent Calendar Gift Set $560 This one is big. If you’ve been dying to try (or gift) this cult skincare brand but haven’t known where to start, how about sampling a bit of everything? This luxury selection includes greatest hits like the full-size Glow Drops that revitalize dull skin and a deluxe size of the Super Anti-Aging Night Cream — perfect for the colder months. $560 at Nordstrom

If you're looking for non-beauty-themed advent calendar options, we've got you covered too. These favorites feature mini chocolates, Disney figurines and other fun surprises.

Nordstrom Lego Friends Advent Calendar $35 Lego fans young and old will love discovering the different animals, mini dolls and mini builds that come together to create a festive pet playground display as part of this advent calendar. Look for a mini-sized Christmas tree and Frosty the Snowman as you reveal each day's surprise. $35 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Funko x Disney Classic Pocket Pop! Advent Calendar $50 Each tiny door of this clever collaboration offers a Pocket Pops! version of favorite Disney characters like Micky, Goofy and Donald. This is a perfect gift for a House of Mouse or Funko fan — they'll go gaga over these mini collectibles. $50 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Santa's Candy Shop Advent Calendar Tasting Collection $55 Sweet tooths will be all over this one — each drawer includes gourmet chocolates and gummies from around the world for you to enjoy throughout the month. After pulling out the surprise treat, turn around the drawer to reveal a cute candy design. $55 at Nordstrom