Tired of spam calls? These states get the most unwanted calls. Here's how to stop them.

Are you tired of telemarketers and spam calls blowing up your phone? You're not alone.

A new study shows the Federal Communications Commission received 97,198 complaints about unwanted calls between May 2023 and May 2024.

The states with the most calls generally were California (12,849 calls), Texas (8,396) and Florida (6,252), according to a new study from Flatworld Solutions. However, Alaska, Washington, D.C., and Illinois all received more calls per capita.

While Arizona wasn't top for spam calls, the Grand Canyon State still outranked many other states, receiving the 19th most spam calls per capita in the U.S.

Here's what to know about spam calls in Arizona and how to stop unwanted calls.

Are spam calls an issue in Arizona? What the data says

While Arizona didn't see the most calls (that prize goes to California), there were 2,282 complaints filed about unwanted spam calls from May 2023 to May 2024. This works out to about 30 calls per 100,000 residents.

Phoenix came in 13th for cities with the most spam calls, at 484 complaints filed with the Federal Communications Commission in the past year. Several California cities, including San Diego, Long Beach and Los Angeles, all outranked Phoenix for the number of spam calls.

These 15 cities in the US get the most spam calls

These U.S. cities have filed the most complaints about unwanted spam calls with the Federal Communications Commission in the past 12 months, according to the Flatworld Solutions study.

Clinton, Illinois: 2,316 complaints San Diego: 2,228 complaints Acton, Massachusetts: 976 complaints Seattle: 885 complaints Long Beach, California: 883 complaints Houston: 853 complaints Chicago: 771 complaints Charlotte: 600 complaints Las Vegas: 573 complaints Los Angeles: 523 complaints Brooklyn, New York: 495 complaints San Antonio: 489 complaints Phoenix: 484 complaints Louisville: 473 complaints Plano, Texas: 465 complaints

4 tips to stop spam calls

Tech expert Kim Komando shared these tips for cutting down on spam calls with USA TODAY:

Add your phone number to the Do Not Call registry. Go to donotcall.gov to add your number. You can add multiple numbers to the list, so do your older family members a favor and add them.

Try an app. There are multiple third-party apps, like RoboKiller and Nomorobo, that offer real-time protection from robocalls, telemarketers, spam texts and phone scammers from calling your iOS or Android phone. However, most require a monthly or annual subscription.

Block calls. If you are getting calls from the same number, you can block it through the settings on your phone. Android and iPhone users should go to the Phone app, select the caller you want to block and click the block button

Silence calls from unknown numbers. While this could silence some calls you want, it's also a way to make sure the spam calls don't blow up your phone. iPhone users can go to their settings, select "phone" and toggle on the "silence unknown callers" option. On Android, go to the phone icon, select the three-dot menu, click on settings, and toggle on the "block calls from unidentified callers" option.

