Tired of Racking Your Brain for Bumble Prompt Answers? We Got You.

If you want to be on Bumble but you’re intimidated by the prompts you need to fill out for your profile, take a deep breath. It’s totally normal to stress about what kind of questions to answer, how much to write for your responses, and what kind of information to relay about yourself. In fact, it’s literally one of the many things people talk through in sex therapy. “I help my clients fill out their profiles all the time,” explains AASECT-certified sex therapist Jenni Skyler, PhD, director of The Intimacy Institute.

A helpful place to begin is by picking out the best Bumble prompts for you based on what you value most. For starters, think about “being as clear as possible in your answers about what you want and who you are,” Skyler says. You might be tempted to say what you *think* prospective dates want to hear, but that might not be the most conducive to matching with the right people.

For example, if you want to find someone who shares your political beliefs, religious affiliation, outlook on sobriety or children, or anything else that feels inextricable and important to you, specify those needs in your prompt answers. Why? “It weeds out people who won’t fundamentally match with your wants and needs,” Skyler explains. You also want to make your profile as unique as possible, she says, so try to pick prompts that will help you effectively stand out from the rest of the pool.

Don’t know where to start when it comes to choosing the best Bumble prompts? Here’s what sex and relationship experts recommend as the best ones to include on your profile, plus inspiration on how to write the answers on your own. (You’ve got this!)

1. After work you can find me…

This prompt gives you the opportunity to tell people how you like to prioritize your free time, Skyler explains. It’s your chance to tell someone whether you’re a gym rat, love a good post-work happy hour, prefer to curl up with a movie, and more. It’ll give them an idea of your nighttime rituals and if you might have habits in common that you can take up together in the future.

What you can say:

I like to hit the gym or go to my favorite workout class. (Don’t be afraid to specify which one!)

I unwind by grabbing happy hour drinks and dinner with my friends or co-workers.

Wrapping myself in a blanket and watching a movie is the move for me.

2. I’m most grateful for…

If you answer this one seriously and specifically, it can be a great way to speak to your personality and values. “You’re trying to showcase who you really are and what makes you different,” Skyler notes. Maybe you have kids and want to mention that you’re grateful for them. Or perhaps you’re a pet owner who appreciates coming home to your pup after a long day. Maybe you’re grateful for specific friends, family members, or a roof over your head. Whatever it is, be specific so that matches can learn more about you through this Q.

What you can say:

My kids, who I get to take care of for half of the week.

My dog, who makes sure I leave the house for plenty of walks throughout the day.

My home, which I worked really hard to turn into my little sanctuary.

3. Must-see movie…

Who knows, maybe you and a match might have a favorite movie in common! Better yet, though, use this general question as a way to express more about yourself. Why is this movie a must-see for you? When did you first see it? What did it teach you or how often do you think about it? Don’t just give a bare bones answer. Really personalize how you go about this one.

What you can say:

[Insert title] was the first movie I watched with my father. It means so much to me, and I always think of him whenever I see it! It reminds me that….

[Insert title] was the first movie that taught me…

I love [insert title] because [insert name] is my favorite director of all time. I’d love to know your thoughts!

4. We’ll get along if…

“This question allows you to share the kind of experiences that you’re looking for—especially ones you’re looking to share with a future partner,” explains sex therapist Janet Brito, PhD, founder of the Hawaii Center for Sexual and Relationship Health. Basically, it allows you to find people who share common interests with you. But make sure you’re keeping it specific! Don’t write a throwaway answer. Think about what you’d actually need in order to find your match.

What you can say:

You absolutely *need* to live in a warm climate.

You prefer staying in with a glass of wine to going out for drinks.

You can’t live without having a pet in your life.

5. If I could eat one meal for the rest of my life…

The importance of answering this prompt will depend on the person, Brito says. If you’re not much of a foodie or into cooking, you could probably skip it, since it’s not going to help reveal more about your personality or interests. If you *are* super into food, though, Brito says you could use this one as an opportunity to flex your cooking skills, or share your favorite restaurant that you’d love to take someone out to on a date.

What you can say:

The big bowl of pasta sauce that I make for my friends every Sunday.

The [insert dish here] from [insert restaurant here]. It’s my favorite spot in [insert city or town here]! And I’d love to take you there on a date.

My grandmother taught me how to make her famous apple pie, and everyone tells me it’s the best thing they’ve ever eaten.

6. My hidden talent…

Sure, feel free to be silly here. But it would also be wise to use this as an opportunity to talk about something you bring to the table. Are you a pro at building furniture? Are you an amazing party host? Where did you learn the talent? Let potential matches know and feel free to be creative. Don’t write this one off even if it seems simple.

What you can say:

I can build absolutely anything from IKEA, no matter how obscure the directions are. I’ve built so many furniture pieces because…

I never use the maps app on my phone. My brain is like a compass. I always know where I’m going because….

I’m amazing at folding clothes and organizing. I used to work retail at…

7. If I had an extra hour in the day, I would…

With this one, let potential matches know what kind of hobbies or activities you’d like to pick up if you had the time. It gives them a glimpse into the kind of life you’d like to lead, and maybe together, you can help each other make the space for these habits. (Even if you never truly get that extra hour!)

What you can say:

I would go on more runs along the river. Let’s jog for our first date? Coffee on me once we finish.

I’d call my family members more. Talking to them on the phone reminds me of home, and it’s important to me that I check in on what they’re doing.

I’d read more. In fact, I just signed up for a library card. Let’s chat among the stacks?

8. The world would be a better place with more…

Consider this question an opportunity to delve into your deeper, more philosophical or existential thoughts, Brito says. Again, don’t treat it as a throwaway! (Unless you can think of an answer that really shows off your specific sense of humor.) “Use this as a way to talk about topics that are a little more value-driven,” Brito says. That way, it gives the person viewing your profile a chance to see if your views align. And if they don’t? That’s great, because then neither of you wasted your time.

What you can say:

People spent less time on social media and more time face-to-face. So let’s meet up?

More people respected and understood that everyone deserves [insert opinion here].

Mandatory vacation days and sabbatical leaves.

9. My childhood celebrity crush is…

Yes, you can gush about Zac Efron here. But tell people what made you fall in love with him. Where did you first see his movies? Did you have posters all over your bedroom? Were you the top or bottom bunk? Add fun, personal details to make sure people are getting enough out of this question besides info about your childhood fave.

What you can say:

Have you ever heard of Kristen Stewart? Yeah…

My sisters and I had Daniel Radcliffe posters all over our bedroom…

Let’s just say I’ve been to a lot of Harry Styles concerts…

10. Beach or mountains…

If you don’t want to delve into the philosophical, that’s okay. You can use easier “this or that” prompts like this one that are general, but act “like an ice breaker,” Brito says. Make sure you don’t fall into the trap of not saying much about yourself, though. Whether you choose the beach or the mountains, make sure you also give a reason why that reveals a bit more about your personality.

What you can say:

The mountains are the way to go for me. Hiking is how I clear my head and connect with nature on a deeper level. I like being introspective there!

I can’t live without access to the beach. Being by the ocean calms me more than anything.

Why not both? I’d love to experience both with a partner because…

11. Nightclub or Netflix…

Again, these shorter prompts are a way to “get the conversation started,” Brito says. But be specific! This one gives you the chance to elaborate on your personality and how you like to spend your time off. That said, if neither nightclubs or Netflix resonate with you, skip it! Or say why in your answer.

What you can say:

Nightclub, because I prefer to be surrounded by others than alone. Plus, the dancing of course.

Netflix, because I lead a busy life and I need time to recuperate!

Neither. Or both. Whatever my friends and I have planned for the weekend, I’m always down to go with the flow!

12. I quote too much from…

Let this prompt be a chance for you to talk about your interests—and maybe the person viewing your profile will share some of them, too. Whether you write that you quote a movie, a meme, or a book, be specific and make sure it’s something that’s actually meaningful to you.

What you can say:

Napoleon Dynamite. It made quite the impression on me, hah.

I promise not to say The Office, but don’t judge me when I say…

Anything from The Kardashians is fair game for me.

13. My perfect Sunday…

Are you a nine to five person? Do you work weekends? What does your Sunday actually look like? Let the reader know, then explain what would make it legit perfect. Again, let potential matches into your world so people can get a sense of what you’re really like IRL.

What you can say:

If I’m off of work, I bask in reading the newspaper, making my coffee, walking my dog, and making a delicious Sunday dinner.

In a perfect world, since I have work on Mondays, I’m all about a Sunday reset. I like to make time to clean my house, do laundry, go to the grocery store, and more—basically all those things that would stress me out during the work week!

I’m usually recovering from a night out, hah. Join me for a bacon, egg, and cheese bagel?

14. The person/thing that holds me the most accountable is…

“If you're honest about this one, it’s a really good prompt. It shows your guiding principles, whether you answer something like ‘God’ or ‘my daughter’ or ‘my journal,’” Brito says. Overall, it’s a chance to convey a lot of information to potential matches about whether or not you might be a good fit.

What you can say:

My dog. Knowing I have to walk her multiple times per day, feed her, and give her attention makes me a more organized and reliable person.

My child. They are the light of my life and the reason I wake up in the morning!

Myself. I know that at the end of the day, the only person who is going to get things done for myself is me.

15. If I had three wishes, I’d wish for…

Endless money? World peace? Whatever it is, let the reader know what your wishes are with specificity and care. Try to give a sentence or two explaining why you chose these things, too. Or, spend time thinking about them so they actually show off your values and personality.

What you can say:

The money to buy a…

A house in…

One more day with…

16. Best travel story…

Odds are you don’t want to make “travel” a personality trait unless it's an actual passion of yours. But use this prompt as a chance to share an anecdote about an experience that speaks to something greater about you. Be sure to include details like who you traveled with, how long you were there, how old you were, etc.

What you can say:

I went to Bali with my friends during college and we met…

When I traveled solo to [insert location], I’ll never forget seeing…

The first time I went on an airplane…

17. My dream dinner guest…

This gives you a chance to show future matches what kinds of people you admire in life. Maybe you’d like to have dinner with a relative who passed, or someone in your field whose brain you’d like to pick for ideas. Whoever it is, this is a chance to show people a little glimpse into your values and the kinds of conversations that are important to you.

What you can say:

The next president. I have some ideas for…

My relative who passed away, because…

LeBron James. I want to know what it takes to be a professional at your craft.

18. Favorite quality in a person…

You don’t have to answer this one in a romantic context. Maybe you can write about how you love your sibling because they’re super laid back. Or you love your best friend because they’re always down to try something new with you. Make this an opportunity for your match to learn more about the people you include in your life. Maybe they’ll resonate with the answer.

What you can say:

I love someone who is super laid back, like my bestie.

People who can have fun no matter what they’re doing.

I like those who aren’t afraid to voice their opinion.

19. If I could have a superpower it would be…

Don’t let this low-stakes prompt fool you. It can definitely still be used as an opportunity to say more about yourself. Think about what kinds of superpowers might give you access to the life you want to live or the world you want to see, then write from there.

What you can say:

Teleportation, so that I could travel easily and cost-free.

I’d snap and make food appear, so that myself (and everyone else) would never be hungry.

I’ve always wanted to be invisible because then I could sneak in anywhere…

20. Go-to karaoke song is…

Again, don’t let this simple Q go to waste. Maybe you always sing songs from a specific movie because it holds a special place in your heart, or you’re a fan of a certain artist because they speak to your soul. Like the experts said, use this prompt as a way to convey specifics about you to a potential romantic interest.

What you can say:

I’m always going to choose an ABBA song. I used to watch Mama Mia with…

I’m not shy about anything from Taylor Swift’s 1989 re-release, TBH.

If they’ve got Michael Jackson on the song list, I’m there.

