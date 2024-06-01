Tired of the ocean? Here are some lakes to visit in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — As a coastal city, San Diego is known for its breathtaking beaches.

But if you want to escape the ocean scene and experience the wilderness, there are several lakes in San Diego County for water enthusiasts.

Here are some lakes to visit this summer:

Lake Cuyamaca

This lake is surrounded on three sides by the Cuyamaca Rancho State Park and is three miles west of the desert rim and Anza Borrego State Park. Visitors can participate in activities like fishing, camping, birdwatching, hiking, boating, the cabin life and more activities.

Lake Jennings

Lakeside is home to Lake Jennings. If you want to blaze some trails, hike the perimeter of the body of water is 5.15 miles, while on the north side of the lake is a trail that goes east around five miles, high along the ridge of El Monte Valley.

Santee Lakes Recreation Preserve

From fishing and boating to camping and scenic picnic areas and playgrounds, this 190-acre East County park has a plethora of activities to take part in.

Lake Murray

Those looking to kick back and enjoy the view, Lake Murray in La Mesa has 10 barbecues and 64 picnic tables. Other popular activities include bicycling, jogging, walking, rollerblading, fishing and boating.

