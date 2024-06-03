Tired of your morning commute? These metro Phoenix cities saw a drop in daily drive time

The average American worker with a daily commute will spend 215.6 hours, or nine full days, traveling to and from work each year, according to a study from the business resource website, LLC.org.

LLC.org compiled data from the U.S. Census Bureau American Community Survey and Public Use Microdata Sample and analyzed the commute time for full-time workers aged 16 and over who work 49 weeks per year on a five-day workweek.

The website then categorized the 170 most populated American cities based on whether commute times have increased or decreased.

Here is how commute times in Arizona have changed between 2012 to 2022.

On the road again: This is the busiest stretch of freeway in metro Phoenix

U.S. sees increase in commute times

Whether you worked from home or were required to continue working in-person, the pandemic altered how American workers viewed and engaged with the daily commute.

LLC.org found the average roundtrip commute decreased from 55.2 minutes each day in 2019 to 51.2 minutes in 2021 after steady increases in the years prior.

Now, many Americans are recovering from the pandemic and, according to another study from LLC.org, the percentage of Americans who work remotely has declined from 17.9% in 2021 to 15.2% in 2022. This combined with a decline in the number of Americans who regularly use public transportation has increased the average commute to 52.8 minutes in 2022.

California cities, like Palmdale (No. 1), Moreno Valley (No. 5) and Corona (No. 6), made up the majority of the cities with the longest average commutes.

However, some Arizona cities have found their way into the top 100. Glendale (No.47), Peoria (No. 53), Gilbert (No. 66), Phoenix (No. 76) and Chandler (No. 100) were some of the worst cities for commuting in the Phoenix area.

However, commute times do not only depend on where you live, but what you do as well. According to the analysis, flight attendants were found to have the longest commute times — a roundtrip that takes nearly two hours on average — while those working in the food industry had the shortest.

Money buys happiness? This Arizona city was ranked one of the happiest in the US

Metro Phoenix saw a decrease in commute times

As nationwide commute times increase, four Arizona cities have seen a decrease in the average commute time over the past ten years.

Here are the four cities in the top 25 cities with decreased commute times from 2012 to 2022.

No. 4 Mesa

Average daily commute in 2012: 50.6 minutes

Average daily commute in 2022: 45.2 minutes

No. 12 Gilbert

Average daily commute in 2012: 55 minutes

Average daily commute in 2022: 52 minutes

No. 21 Chandler

Average daily commute in 2012: 47.4 minutes

Average daily commute in 2022: 45.6 minutes

No. 25 Peoria

Average daily commute in 2012: 55.4 minutes

Average daily commute in 2022: 53.8 minutes

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: These metro Phoenix cities saw a drop in commute times