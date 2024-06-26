Tips to keep pets safe during months of extreme heat across Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – With more near-record heat expected, pet owners should be taking steps to make sure their dogs and cats can handle the heat wave across southern Nevada.

Dr. Emilee Larkin from Craig Road Animal Hospital discussed the risks some pets can face during the summer months.

When asked how pet owners can tell if the pavement is still too hot for pet walks.

Dr. Larkin recommended testing out the heat on the pavement to test it out with their hand or foot for a solid count of 10 to 15 seconds.

Specific signs of heatstroke in a pet can include heavy panting, collapse, seizures, and wobbly walking. It is also recommended to keep a thermometer in the home for pets. Anything over 104 degrees is considered heat stress to heatstroke, according to Dr. Larkin.

In the City of Las Vegas and Clark County, animal cruelty laws state that pet owners must provide shade, and water during a heat advisory.

Owners must also provide a method for animals to avoid overheating which can include the following options, the use of a misting system, air conditioning, or a kiddie pool to help.

Other tips include moving the pet into a cooler location, fans can also help.

