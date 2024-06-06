How the tiny Wisconsin community where Flag Day was born turned it into a celebration

Flag Day got its start in Wisconsin in 1885. It took 30 years for Washington to catch up, and another 35 years for the idea to go national.

Nearly 140 years later, Flag Day is still anchored in the place of its birth: Waubeka, an unincorporated part of Fredonia in Ozaukee County with a population of several hundred people.

But even in Waubeka, it took awhile for Flag Day celebrations to gather some steam.

The holiday got its start on June 14, 1885, when B.J. Cigrand, a teacher in the one-room Stony Hill School in Waubeka, put an American flag on his desk and asked his students to write an essay about the flag's importance. The date was chosen on purpose: June 14, 1777, was when the Continental Congress formally adopted the Stars and Stripes as the young nation's official flag.

The Heritage Flag Marching Corps of Milwaukee, dressed in early American costumes, play "authentic 1776 music" during the National Flag Day ceremony at Stony Hill School near Waubeka on June 13, 1971.

RELATED: What to know about Flag Day, the American holiday on June 14 that got its start in Wisconsin

Cigrand spread the word about the idea, but it caught on only sporadically until, in 1916, President Woodrow Wilson issued a proclamation calling for a nationwide observance of June 14 as Flag Day. But it took Congress until 1949 to officially designate June 14 as Flag Day nationwide; the measure went into effect the following year.

Today, Flag Day is marked in Waubeka with a program, a parade, an afternoon of family-friendly activities and more. (This year's Flag Day celebration, organized by the National Flag Day Foundation, starts at 11:30 a.m. June 9 at the foundation's Americanism Center, 4200 Valleyview Drive, Fredonia. See flagdayfoundation.com for details.)

Waubeka's daylong celebration of Flag Day didn't happen overnight, however.

It wasn't until World War II that a plan emerged to install a memorial plaque and flagpole in Waubeka to tout Cigrand's work for Flag Day. The memorial was dedicated, with considerable fanfare, on June 14, 1946. Among those in attendance were Cigrand's widow, 86-year-old Anna Miller (Cigrand died in 1932), other family members and local officials.

Wisconsinites pay tribute to B.J. Cigrand, the founder of Flag Day, with the dedication of a memorial in his honor on June 17, 1982, outside the schoolhouse in Waubeka where the holiday began in 1885.

"Remember how B.J. was always talking about the flag?" Miller said at the event, according to a story by the Milwaukee Sentinel on June 15, 1946. "And how he always kept one on his desk at the school, in a bottle? There weren't any vases then."

The following year, the Stony Hill School building — which had fallen into disrepair and, in recent years, served as the town garage — was bought from the Town of Fredonia by the Wisconsin Fraternal Congress for $1, with plans to turn the school into a shrine celebrating Cigrand and Flag Day.

In 1948, Waubeka's Flag Day program was expanded to include a flyover by military planes from the Wisconsin National Guard's 126th Fighter Squadron and what The Milwaukee Journal was told would be "the largest military parade ever held in Ozaukee County."

Alexander Hedrick of Grafton marches as bands play in the background starting the annual parade celebrating Flag Day observance in Waubeka on June 9, 2002.

The event continued to grow and attract national attention. In 1952, California Gov. Earl Warren — at the time, running for the Republican nomination for president against Dwight D. Eisenhower, a year before Eisenhower nominated him to become chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court — spoke at the dedication of the Stony Hill shrine.

"It is significant, and in keeping with our history, that such a great idea should have sprung from the mind of a humble young schoolman, in a single-room public schoolhouse, serving a farming community in the heart of our nation," Warren told the crowd in Waubeka, according to a June 15, 1952, story in the Journal. "It is in keeping with our finest American traditions."

In 1962, a historical marker was installed at the schoolhouse noting its status as the birthplace of Flag Day.

Wisconsinites pay tribute to B.J. Cigrand, the founder of Flag Day, with the dedication of a memorial in his honor on June 17, 1982, outside the schoolhouse in Waubeka where the holiday began in 1885.

What is From the Archives?

Each week, From the Archives dips into the files of The Milwaukee Journal, Milwaukee Sentinel and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel to retell stories about memorable places, people and moments from years past. The stories will often include an array of additional photos online.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: How tiny Wisconsin community where Flag Day was born marked the event