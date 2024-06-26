This tiny Texas town lands No. 2 spot on list of best places to RV camp in the country

Want to camp under the stars, enclosed by mountains, with the sounds of the Rio Grande River putting you to sleep?

Terlingua, Texas is the place to go. In fact, it’s the No. 2 place in the U.S. for RV camping.

A recent study, sponsored by State Farm and camping app The Dyrt, looked at customer reviews and ratings and determined the most-loved camping locations in the nation.

Anchor Down RV resort in Dandridge, Tennessee, has views of the Rocky Mountains and was voted as the best RV resort in the country based on customers reviews and ratings.

No. 1 on the list is the Anchor Down RV Resort in Dandridge, Tenn. This resort sits on Lake Douglas with views of the Rocky Mountains. It also features hot tubs, golf carts and boat access.

RoadRunner Travelers RV Park in Terlingua landed at spot No. 2 on the list. This little town is only four miles from Big Bend National Park, surrounded by beautiful Texas deserts and mountains. Terlingua is an old ghost town which also happens to have good barbecue .

The full list of campsites offers a wide variety of places full of different environments. .

See Dyrt’s full list of the best places to RV camp in the U.S. in 2024:

Anchor Down RV Resort: Dandridge, Tenn. RoadRunner Travelers RV Park: Terlingua, Texas Dark Sky RV Park & Campground: Kanab, Utah Colter Bay RV Park at Colter Bay Village: Grand Teton National Park, Wyo. Tom Sawyer’s RV Park: West Memphis, Ark. Lake Pleasant RV Park: Bothell, Wash. Landry Vineyards Grape Escape RV Sites: West Monroe, La. The Views RV Park & Campground: Dolores, Colo. Lake George RV Park: Lake George, N.Y. Ruby’s Inn RV Park and Campground: Bryce Canyon City, Utah

About RoadRunner Travelers RV Park in Terlingua, Texas

Terlingua is an eight-hour drive from Fort Worth. The town has a perfect view of Big Bend National Park, as well as the Santa Fe de Los Pinos mountains in Mexico. It was originally a mining town in 1903, becoming the leading producer of quicksilver.

When all mining closed in the 1940s, Terlingua was abandoned, giving it its current nickname of “Ghost Town.” The town is also known for its famous chili cook-off that began in 1967. Now, 10,000 chili lovers come to the ghost town every November to compete in the throwdown.

RoadRunner Travelers RV Park is 40 acres, with 57 RV sites for full hookups or boondocking. You can go right down the road to explore the Big Bend National Park or Terlingua’s famous BBQ.

“The region is home to some of the darkest skies in the Lower 48, and its status as an International Dark Sky Reserve means RoadRunner’s well-maintained sites double as front-row seats to some of the best stargazing in the U.S,” according to Dyrt.

The park is only open for nine months of the year because it closes for summer. Currently, bookings for next season are available from Sept. 1, 2024 until June 15, 2025.

Pricing ranges from $33 to $56, depending on what amenities you want. Rates go by week or month, and park officials recommend booking seven to nine months in advance. However, they do allow bookings as early as 364 days before.

RoadRunner Travelers RV Park is located on 23315 FM 170 in Terlingua.

“We’re easy to find. Right off Highway 170 in Study Butte. We are .05 Miles from the Alon Gas Station in Study Butte. If you’re facing West we’ll be on your right,” the park’s website says.