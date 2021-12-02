Who knew Amazon sold tiny homes? Here's how to get your hands on one

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This adorable pod can be yours. (Photo: Amazon)

Tiny homes are having a serious moment. Whether you want to have an instant guest room behind your 'normal' house, a home office that's separate from your living quarters or to seriously downsize, tiny homes are where it's at. There are even a bunch of reality shows dedicated to the phenomenon.

Well, it turns out that you don't have to hire a special contractor to build your pint-sized home — you can just pick one up at Amazon. That's right: The mega retailer is selling tiny home kits, so you can have materials to assemble your downsized dream house delivered right to your door. The structures start at $7,950, which is pretty impressive.

A few things to keep in mind before you hit purchase (because, hello — tiny homes!): You'll probably need to check local building codes in your area before you erect a new structure in your yard. Also, these homes usually don't include a bathroom or kitchen space, so you'll want to factor that into your plans.

Want to add a tiny home to your cart? These are some of the best available at Amazon right now.

It's like an instant guest house for your home. (Photo: Amazon)

This little one bedroom is basically like building a small apartment on your property. It's 20 feet long and has its own bedroom. There's even a bathroom, and the plumbing system and electrical necessities are included! Floor-to-ceiling windows let in plenty of light.

Get a little farm house, right in your backyard. (Photo: Amazon)

Got Little House on the Prairie dreams? This tiny farmhouse is here to help you live it out. It features a 20- by 14-foot house with an expansive (as far as tiny homes go) 4-foot deep covered porch. Set out a rocker and enjoy the view, before tending to your plantar boxes. The decorative shutters give the whole thing a cozy feel.

This is so, so cool. (Photo: Amazon)

Want to really splash out on a new home office? This office pod is it. It's mostly made of windows for a cool, contemporary look. Inside, you'll enjoy 104 square feet of comfortable space—enough for a desk, chair, and other seating options. You can also get a perfect view of what's happening in your garden or yard thanks to all those windows. Oh! And it's soundproof, too.

